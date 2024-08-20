Ancsonic Boosts Production Capacity And Enhances Smart Earphone Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AncSonic, a leading provider of intelligent acoustic technology, has announced its expansion of production lines at its production base in Dongguan, an industrial city in South China. This expansion will deepen intelligent processes, improve production capacity, and enhance the performance of its smart earphones.

AncSonic is committed to partnering with its customers to drive innovation and progress in the smart earphone industry. Leveraging its extensive technology and industry expertise, AncSonic has evolved into a leading smart earphone ODM service provider, offering comprehensive ODM services for various headphone brands. The company remains dedicated to enhancing product performance and competitiveness for its clients while continually pushing the boundaries of smart headset development.

Continue Reading

As a leading provider of smart earphone solutions, AncSonic is committed to driving innovation and continually improving product performance and market competitiveness. The company specializes in advanced acoustic core algorithms and techniques, such as active noise cancellation (ANC), beamforming, bass enhancement, spatial audio, and directional sound transmission. These innovations enhance the functionality of smart headsets and help AncSonic's partners elevate their technology and product competitiveness. The company holds 130 patents, over 90 of which are invention patents.

AncSonic's Dongguan production base, a central hub for design, research, development, and manufacturing, boasts 17 advanced production lines dedicated to smart earphones. With a monthly production capacity of up to 500,000 units, the facility is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge acoustic technology.

Key workstation automation technology is employed throughout AncSonic's production process, from component inspection and assembly testing to finished product packaging. This approach significantly boosts production efficiency, ensures product consistency and yield, drastically reduces human errors, and provides reliable quality assurance to customers.

Supported by a robust R&D team, AncSonic consistently drives process innovations to elevate product quality. This commitment encompasses the development of production line tooling and rigorous testing of both semi-finished and finished products. To ensure meticulous quality control, AncSonic undertakes over 100 reliability testing projects. During the semi-finished product phase, the company emphasizes critical aspects such as software programming, functional testing, and audio performance. In the finished product phase, earphones undergo secondary algorithm calibration and extensive quantitative assessments covering software, acoustics, batteries, and real-world performance.

In addition to its cutting-edge production techniques, AncSonic also maintains close cooperation with upstream and downstream supply chain partners, comprehensively enhancing supply chain management efficiency. By optimizing material management and production operations, the company ensures timely delivery and quality assurance while reducing material, production, and operational costs. This approach allows AncSonic to meet diverse customer demands regarding price, capacity, quality, and delivery.

AncSonic is committed to partnering with its customers to drive innovation and progress in the smart earphone industry. Leveraging its extensive technology and industry expertise, AncSonic has evolved into a leading smart earphone ODM service provider, offering comprehensive ODM services for various headphone brands. The company remains dedicated to enhancing product performance and competitiveness for its clients while continually pushing the boundaries of smart headset development.

SOURCE AncSonic