Sunmarke School Celebrates Exceptional A-Level and BTEC Results for the Class of 2024

(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19th August 2024 – Sunmarke School proudly announces the

outstanding achievements of its A-Level and BTEC students for the Class of 2024. The latest results

highlight the school’s commitment to academic excellence and its ability to nurture talent, preparing

students for some of the most prestigious universities around the world. These results reflect not only

the hard work of the students but also the dedication and expertise of the teachers who support them

every step of the way.

Sunmarke School’s A-Level programme is recognised for its rigorous academic standards, offering

students a broad spectrum of subjects that enable them to pursue their passions and excel in their

chosen fields. Meanwhile, the BTEC curriculum provides a more vocational pathway, equipping

students with practical skills and knowledge that prepare them for both higher education and the

professional world. The diversity of these pathways ensures that Sunmarke can cater to the varied

interests and talents of its students, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly

changing world.

This year’s A-Level results are a testament to the unwavering determination of Sunmarke students.

The school’s BTEC students also delivered impressive results this year, continuing the school’s tradition

of excellence in vocational education.

• In A-Level,11% of all entries achieved the coveted A* grade, while 31% of grades were A* to A.

• Notably, 81% of all exam entries were graded A* to C, underscoring the high academic standards that the school maintains.

• Among the standout performances were several students who achieved remarkable grades, with the highest individual results being 3 A* and 1 A grade.

• In BTEC Level 3 courses, a stunning 42% of all entries achieved the highest possible grade of Distinction*, with an impressive 70% securing either Distinction or Distinction*.

The school’s overall A-level pass rate of 100% further highlights the exceptional quality of education

provided at Sunmarke. This consistent achievement across a range of subjects, including the core areas

of Mathematics, Sciences, and Humanities, exemplifies the school’s success in fostering academic

excellence. The overall pass rate for BTEC was an outstanding 100%, reflecting the comprehensive

support and quality teaching that BTEC students receive. The broad range of BTEC courses offered,

including Creative Media, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, IT, Music, and Hospitality, ensures that

students can pursue their passions while developing practical skills that are highly valued in the

workplace.

The results this year continue to build on Sunmarke School’s impressive track record, where year after

year, students excel across both academic and vocational pathways. Principal Nicholas Rickford

commented, “These results reflect the hard work and resilience of our students, who have risen to the

challenge and achieved outstanding outcomes. At Sunmarke, we believe in providing a holistic

education that not only focuses on academic achievement but also on the personal growth and wellbeing of our students. Our ability to offer a range of pathways, from A-Levels to BTEC and the

International Baccalaureate, ensures that every student can find their own route to success.”

The success of students is further supported by the school’s commitment to Positive Education, a

philosophy that integrates academic learning with character development and well-being. This

approach is central to the ethos of Sunmarke and is instrumental in producing well-rounded graduates

who are not only academically accomplished but also resilient, confident, and prepared to contribute

positively to society. The outstanding results achieved by Sunmarke School’s Class of 2024 reaffirm its

position as one of the leading educational institutions in the region. With a strong foundation in both

academic and vocational education, Sunmarke continues to prepare its students for the challenges and

opportunities of the future, ensuring they leave school not just as successful learners, but as confident

and capable individuals ready to make their mark on the world.

As part of the Fortes Education family, Sunmarke School benefits from a wealth of experience and a

shared commitment to delivering world-class education. Fortes Education, with over 40 years of

experience in the field, is renowned for its focus on holistic development, combining academic

excellence with character building. The group operates several prestigious institutions in the UAE,

including Regent International School and Jumeirah International Nursery, all of which share the same

dedication to fostering success in every student.





MENAFN20082024007607016356ID1108579148