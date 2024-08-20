The International Code Council Elevates Construction Standards in the GCC Through Strategic Training and Credentialing Initiatives

(MENAFN- AllDetails) Dubai, UAE – August 20, 2024 – As the construction sector in the GCC continues to expand at a rapid pace, the need for skilled professionals and adherence to international standards has never been greater. With over 5,200 active projects worth a staggering $819 billion in Saudi Arabia alone, the region is at the forefront of global infrastructure development. As a leading global source provider of building safety solutions, the International Code Council’s (ICC) role in offering training and credentialing programs in the region, aligns with the growing demand for skilled professionals to support these ambitious projects of the GCC market.

Elevating Industry Standards in a Growing Market

The GCC construction market is booming, with an estimated market size exceeding $1.68 trillion. Fueled by ambitious government initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's ongoing infrastructure projects, the GCC construction market is projected for significant growth. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market size was estimated at USD 169.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 216.80 billion by 2029, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of greater than 5%.

In response to this growth, Mohamed Amer, Regional Director of Operations at ICC MENA said, “ICC is actively enhancing code-based training through ongoing partnerships with local authorities and private sector stakeholders. We tailor our programs to align with regional codes like the Saudi Building Code (SBC) and the Abu Dhabi International Building Code (ADIBC). The International Building Code (IBC) Essentials course has been offered multiple times across various platforms, and we continue to adapt this training for innovative projects. This approach ensures our training remains relevant and supports the region’s stringent construction standards.”

Bridging the Skills Gap with Vocational Training

The surge in construction activities across the GCC has highlighted a significant skills gap, with approximately 60% of companies in the sector emphasizing the urgent need for more trained and certified professionals. ICC’s initiatives address this gap by offering specialized training programs that cater to various levels of experience, from entry-level courses to advanced certifications.

"Training and continuous professional development are critical to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in the construction industry," continued Amer. "Our goal is to empower professionals in the GCC with the tools they need to excel, ensuring they are well-equipped to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing industry."

ICC’s commitment to professional growth extends beyond traditional training methods. The organization has successfully transitioned much of its content to online and virtual formats, providing greater accessibility and flexibility for professionals across the GCC. This shift has been particularly beneficial during the pandemic, allowing ICC to continue meeting the needs of its clients without interruption.

The Council's special inspection programs have also been actively leveraged in the region, offering a critical credential for professionals involved in building and special inspections. These certifications, recognized as a mark of excellence in the industry, open doors to new career opportunities and help professionals demonstrate their assurance to upholding the highest standards of practice, from offsite construction to fire stopping and more.

Looking ahead, ICC is committed to expanding its GCC footprint by developing more localized content and expanding training programs in both English and Arabic. Through strategic partnerships with local authorities and institutions, ICC aims to equip a substantial portion of the region’s construction professionals with the essential knowledge, skills, and credentials to build a resilient and enduring built environment.





