Kiara Advani Has Wished Her ‘Favourite Couple’ Happy Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) On their anniversary, Kiara Advani has wished her parents, whom she tagged as her“favourite couple.”

Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures from her getaways with her family. Some pictures even featured her husband Sidharth Malhotra and a few images were from her parents' wedding day.

“Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple,” she wrote as the caption.

Kiara made her acting debut with the 2014 comedy film“Fugly”. She was then seen playing MS Dhoni's wife in the sports biopic“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” in 2016. She gained acclaim after she played a sexually unsatisfied wife in the anthology film“Lust Stories” in 2018.

She made her Telugu debut in 2018 political action drama film“Bharat Ane Nenu” directed by Koratala Siva. She gained wider attention with her work in the romantic drama“Kabir Singh” starring Shahid Kapoor.

Kiara was then seen in films such as“Good Newwz”,“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”,“Jugjugg Jeeyo”,“Satyaprem Ki Katha” and“Shershaah”, where she met the love of her life Sidharth.

In July, Sidharth penned a romantic note for his wife and actress Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, calling her the 'kindest soul'.

The 'Student of the Year' actor took to Instagram, and shared a happy picture of the birthday girl. The photo features Kiara, who is wearing a white dress, and is standing close to balloon decorations, which reads: "We love you."

Sidharth wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday love, the pic says it all. You're the kindest soul I know, here is to many more memories together."

He gave the music of the track“Ranjha” sung by B Praak, Jasleen Royal, and Romy to his post.

The two tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Kiara next has Telugu political action thriller“Game Changer”, directed by S. Shankar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Ram Charan in a triple role. She also has 'War 2' in the kitty.