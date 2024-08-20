Virginia data centers face rising water consumption amid AI-driven expansion

(MENAFN) Water consumption at numerous facilities within Virginia’s largest data center complex has surged by nearly two-thirds since 2019, sparking concerns among environmental activists about the sustainability of this rapid growth, especially in the context of the burgeoning demand for computing infrastructure driven by artificial intelligence (AI). Virginia, home to the world’s largest concentration of data centers, including those operated by tech giants such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, has seen a significant increase in water usage. Records obtained reveal that these vast data centers are projected to consume at least 1.85 billion US gallons (7 billion liters) of water in 2023, a stark increase from the 1.13 billion gallons used in 2019. This data, provided by six water authorities in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Fauquier counties, highlights the rising resource demands associated with the region’s data center industry, although it does not encompass all water providers in the area.



The sharp increase in water consumption raises pressing questions about the sustainability of this trend, particularly given the expected surge in data center construction over the next few years. Julie Bolthouse, land use director for the Piedmont Environmental Council, a state-based nonprofit, has expressed concerns that the anticipated growth in data centers could place additional strain on local resources, further complicating efforts to manage water usage responsibly. This growth is being driven by big tech companies’ massive investments in data centers worldwide as they race to develop energy- and computing-intensive AI technologies. Companies like Google and Amazon view AI as a potential cornerstone of future revenue streams, leading to an accelerated expansion of data center infrastructure.



In the broader context, data centers across the United States are estimated to have consumed over 75 billion gallons of water in 2023, an amount comparable to London’s water consumption over a four-month period. This vast usage underscores the critical role of water in the operation of data centers, where it is primarily used to cool computing equipment and support various forms of fuel and power generation. As the demand for AI-driven computing continues to grow, the environmental impact of data centers, particularly their water usage, is likely to become an increasingly important issue for both industry stakeholders and environmental advocates.



