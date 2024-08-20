Global markets show mix performance as investors look to Federal Reserve signals

(MENAFN) Wall Street's main indexes remained largely flat on the first trading day of the week, following their strongest weekly performance of the year. Investors appeared cautious as they awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, which could provide crucial insights into the potential for future interest rate cuts. The Industrial Average saw a modest gain of 100 points, or 0.23 percent, while the edged up by about 8 points, or 0.14 percent. The Composite also added 10 points, or 0.5 percent. This stability reflects a wait-and-see approach by investors, who are keenly focused on Powell's remarks for any signs of a shift in the Fed's monetary policy stance.



In Europe, stocks steadied on Tuesday after recording their largest weekly jump in three months. The pan-European STOXX 600 index remained flat, with a slight increase of 0.5 percent in trading, following its best week since May 6. Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE 100, and France's CAC 40 all rose by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent, and 0.7 percent, respectively. However, the defense sector faced losses, with shares of Rheinmetall, BAE Systems, SAP AB, Thales, Leonardo, and Dassault Aviation falling between 1.4 percent and 4.3 percent. Investors in Europe are anticipating a data-heavy week, with key purchasing managers' index (PMI) data expected from major economies such as France, Germany, and Britain, as well as the euro zone. Additionally, U.S. data on the PMI and initial unemployment claims are also awaited, which could further influence market sentiment.



Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei share average declined as the yen strengthened against the dollar, leading to a broader market pullback. The Nikkei closed down 1.77 percent at 37,388.62, snapping a five-day winning streak that had seen the index climb by 8.7 percent last week. The stronger yen, coupled with expectations of a dovish tone in the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting and anticipation of Powell's upcoming speech, contributed to the downward pressure on the index. However, retailer Seven & I Holdings Inc. bucked the trend, surging by 23 percent to a daily high after receiving a preliminary takeover offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard. The broader Topix index also fell by 1.4 percent to 2,641.14, with Toyota Motor Corp. dropping 3.06 percent, reflecting the overall cautious sentiment in the Japanese market.



