Luar By Lattoog Wins Silver In A' Furniture Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luar

Lattoog's Luar Armchair Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of furniture design, has announced Lattoog as a winner in the Furniture Design category for their exceptional work, the Luar Armchair. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Luar Armchair within the furniture industry, celebrating its innovative design and superior craftsmanship.The Luar Armchair's recognition by the A' Furniture Design Award is not only a testament to Lattoog's design prowess but also a reflection of the design's relevance to current industry trends and user needs. The armchair's seamless fusion of slender wood and comfortable upholstery aligns with the demand for furniture that combines aesthetics with functionality, making it a standout piece for both residential and commercial spaces.What sets the Luar Armchair apart is its unique design language, born from the transformation of the iconic Copacabana beach sidewalk patterns into a three-dimensional form. The armchair's curved microlaminated Brazilian wood structure, crafted from sustainably sourced Tauari, showcases Lattoog's mastery of material and form. The recycled PET upholstery adds a layer of eco-consciousness while providing unparalleled comfort.Winning the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a catalyst for Lattoog to continue pushing the boundaries of design and exploring new avenues of creativity. This recognition not only validates the studio's approach to design but also inspires the team to delve deeper into the rich cultural heritage of Brazil and translate it into innovative furniture pieces that resonate with a global audience.Luar was designed by a talented team at Lattoog, including creative designers Leonardo Lattavo and Pedro Moog, designer Sofia Backx, and design manager Mila Rodrigues. The armchair was manufactured under the direction of Wilson Schuster from Schuster Moveis.Interested parties may learn more at:About LattoogLattoog is a carioca company specialized in design founded by architect and urban planner Leonardo Lattavo and self-taught designer Pedro Moog. The name Lattoog is a fusion of the surnames of the two partners, synthesizing their creative process: the conjunction of ideas from two minds, two different backgrounds, and two distinct creative processes that share the desire to express Rio and Brazilian culture through the practice of design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The selection process is rigorous, with entries blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry leaders, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives forward the cycle of innovation.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here