Pure Electric Launches In Germany

British brand, Pure Electric, yesterday announced their launch into Germany through their latest partnership.

Pure Electric was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Adam Norris and his passion for new, game-changing technology that improves everyday lives. Today, Pure Electric is a global award-winning, market leading manufacturer of British designed and engineered electric scooters with 250,000 Pure riders across the globe. Driven by a desire to develop the best quality, reliable products and having a positive impact on the way we travel every day.

Adam Norris, Founder at Pure Electric, commented:“This launch into Germany is a pivotal moment within our global expansion plan. It reflects our commitment to the micro mobility category and our dedication to providing a sustainable, safe and enjoyable solution to city travel. Our latest range of electric scooters have been engineered with the end consumer at the forefront, designed to directly benefit in improving urban pollution and congestion and in turn, positively impacting local communities.”

Pure Flex : The most compact e-scooter

Pure Flex, is a world-first for electric scooters. Without compromising its performance, the Pure Advance Flex is an ultra-compact solution which fits comfortably in a car boot, public transport racks or a small space at home.

Pure Advance: The e-scooter reinvented

The Pure Advance range boldly challenges the traditional approach to e-scooters. Designed from the ground up by a world-class team of engineers, it is a reinvention of the e-scooter with rider experience and safety at its core. The Pure Advance range introduces a revolutionary forward-facing riding position, enabling the rider to take a natural, forward-facing stance, with feet apart, delivering a more stable and comfortable ride.

Adam continues:“We want to offer city livers a safe, unique and forward thinking product that has been intricately designed from the ground up. Being at the forefront of China's e-mobility market is the next step to achieving this.”

