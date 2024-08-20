Strategic Imperatives Welcomes Netomnia To The Fibre Café, Expanding Fibre Broadband Access For UK Isps And Service Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Netomnia and Brsk add 1.6 million premises to The Fibre Café as ISP and AltNet scaling continues

Strategic Imperatives , the UK's leading provider of SaaS provisioning, connectivity, and monetisation solutions for the industry, announced today that Netomnia , following its recent merger with Brsk and now the UK's fourth-largest full-fibre network, has joined The Fibre Café platform. Powered by Strategic Imperatives, The Fibre Café is the UK's principal integration platform, transforming access to the UK wholesale fibre market and accelerating the growth potential of AltNets and ISPs.



This strategic partneship allows Netomnia to leverage The Fibre Café to rapidly onboard a wider range of ISPs as its network expands. Together with Brsk, Netomnia brings an additional 1.6 million premises to the platform, enhancing its position as the only scaled, capital-efficient wholesale and consolidation platform in the market.



The announcement of Netomnia follows a host of other AltNet and ISP partnerships and new customer wins for Strategic Imperatives, as the organisation continues to demonstrate strong momentum throughout 2024.



"We are delighted to welcome Netomnia to The Fibre Café," said Wail Sabbagh, MD of Strategic Imperatives. "Their robust network and commitment to delivering ultrafast full-fibre broadband aligns with our mission to simplify and accelerate access

to wholesale connectivity across the UK. By adding Netomnia's extensive network to our platform, we take significant strides towards meeting our objective to provide seamless and cost-effective access to the services of wholesale providers, AltNets, and ISPs. We are excited to work with Netomnia and furthering our shared mission of transforming the UK connectivity landscape."

By connecting wholesale providers like Netomnia with ISPs through its unified gateway, API and order journey, The Fibre Café empowers network owners to reach a broader customer base and enables ISPs to access a diverse range of network owners and connectivity providers. Seamless integration is built into the core of The Fibre Café platform, designed to facilitate scaled growth for customers as efficiently and cost effectively as possible.

"The Fibre Café's proven track record in the wholesale market made this partnership an obvious choice for Netomnia," said Jeremy Chelot, CEO of Netomnia and Brsk. "Joining The Fibre Café opens up new avenues for collaboration with more ISPs and service providers. Leveraging Strategic Imperatives' platform allows us to accelerate onboarding and connect more homes to our full-fibre network. With a goal to serve 1 million customers by 2028 and 162,000 already on the platform, we're eager to work closely with Strategic Imperatives to deliver an unparalleled internet experience, while driving innovation and fostering further consolidation among Altnets."

Join Strategic Imperatives at Stand 133 at Connected Britain 2024, running 11th – 12th September at ExCeL London. Additionally, join senior executives from both Strategic Imperatives and Netomnia for their Gold Sponsor presentation slot on day one of the Conference at the Enterprise Track from 11:40 – 12:00, which will explore the topic of wholesale enablement in the UK market.

About Strategic Imperatives

Strategic

Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives is the UK market leader in SaaS provisioning, connectivity, and monetisation solutions for the telecom industry. Trusted by over 200 service providers to bill for a multitude of services and provision millions of fixed line and fibre connections, Strategic Imperatives has a proven track record in digital solutions that transform how customers do business.



In January 2024,

Strategic

Imperatives

merged with X3T, the services and technology company on a mission to empower connections between AltNets and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The two industry leading companies share a vision to make

Strategic

Imperatives' 'The Fibre Café' platform the leading solution in the market for ISPs to access wholesale fibre networks.

Visit:



Visit:



About Netomnia and Brsk

Netomnia and Brsk is the UK's fourth-largest full-fibre network. Born from a visionary merger, with an ambitious rollout plan to reach 3 million premises by 2025, fueled by over £1.3 billion in funding, it is delivering a robust and reliable network using its capital-efficient platform. The Netomnia and Brsk network is where the most powerful internet lives, ushering in a new era of internet connectivity for the UK.

Visit:



Visit:



