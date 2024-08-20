Aurora Mobile Partners With Zhongda Yingcai To Develop New Model Of Smart Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Zhongda Yingcai (Beijing) Education Co., Ltd. (“Zhongda Yingcai”). Leveraging Aurora Mobile's JPush intelligent push notification solution, the Company will help Zhongda Yingcai's education wangxiao.cn provide intelligent messaging services to better meet users' needs, improve operational efficiency, and jointly promote the innovation of smart education.



With the rapid development of Internet technology, the online education industry has experienced significant growth. As users' expectations for learning experiences continue to rise, Zhongda Yingcai, a leading vocational training service provider in China, remains committed to providing professional, systematic and intelligent vocational training solutions for learners at all levels.

With the JPush solution, Zhongda Yingcai can accurately push differentiated messages and content tailored to the needs of users at different stages of learning, providing them with personalized learning information and course recommendations that they really need. This not only avoids user annoyance, but also increases user stickiness. For example, JPush supports full message lifecycle analysis of users, including message funnel analysis and loss analysis by platform and channel.

Based on real-time monitoring of user dynamics, JPush provides Zhongda Yingcai with post-messaging effect analysis and helps make decisions for push messaging improvements. In addition, JPush provides various message formats, such as notification bar, large text, large picture, notification drawer, full-screen notification, feed, pop-up, and customized formats, which can meet the different app usage habits of users. In addition, with nine available message types, such as customized message, rich media message, in-app reminder, short-video message, and fence message, JPush can meet Zhongda Yingcai's needs to apply appropriate messaging styles according to different user scenarios, thereby achieving a more comprehensive messaging solution and further enhancing user engagement and their passion for learning.

JPush fully supports various operating systems, including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and Web, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. Based on its infrastructure with a capacity of over 10 billion daily visits, JPush ensures secure and stable push notification, enabling Zhongda Yingcai to send important information to users in a timely manner, meeting its user engagement needs and providing users with a convenient and efficient learning experience.

The implementation of the JPush solution not only improves the user operation efficiency of Zhongda Yingcai, but also helps it to create a new model of smart education. Zhongda Yingcai provides users with a personalized and intelligent learning experience by integrating its rich teaching resources with the powerful JPush solution, helping users to learn more efficiently and realize their career dreams. Meanwhile, Zhongda Yingcai's extensive teaching resources and user base also provide the Company with a broader application scenario and development space.

The cooperation between Zhongda Yingcai and Aurora Mobile is important for both companies to complement each other's strengths and work together to promote the digital transformation and upgrading of China's vocational education industry. In the future, Aurora Mobile will continue to support Zhongda Yingcai's technology empowerment with its professional technical services and comprehensive product matrix. The two companies will work together to create a new chapter in smart education.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ...

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: ...

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: ...