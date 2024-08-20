ENT And Allergy Associates Expands Its Expertise In The Bronx With Otolaryngologist Dylan Levy, M.D.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Levy is set to begin his practice at The Hutch Metro Center at 1200 Waters Place, Bronx, NY next August 2025.

Tarrytown, New York, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA) is pleased to announce the addition of otolaryngologist Dylan Levy, M.D., to the practice. Dr. Levy, who will complete his residency at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, Summer 2025, is set to begin his practice at The Hutch Metro Center at 1200 Waters Place next August. He will be providing care to both adult and patients.

With Dr. Levy's addition, ENTA will continue its impressive expansion efforts growing to over 300 clinicians across 50+ clinical office locations throughout New York and New Jersey.

Dr. Levy, a native from New York City, graduated from Northwestern University with his Bachelor of Science in Human Communication Sciences before earning his medical doctorate from the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University. He is engaged with national programming in the field of Otolaryngology as a resident member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and has authored nearly 20 peer-reviewed publications in highly regarded scientific journals. In addition to his medical interests, Dr. Levy is an experienced percussionist, avid vinyl record collector, and a passionate follower of international soccer and professional football. During his free time, he enjoys traveling with his wife and young daughter, and exploring the outdoors with his dog.

When asked about his professional pursuits, Dr. Levy responded,“Otolaryngology is the ideal field for me in that it is a specialty that requires both critical thinking in a clinical setting, as well as intense surgical training to adequately treat complex pathologies in the head and neck. Returning to New York City to treat both children and adults has long been a dream of mine, and I am thrilled to be joining the ENT and Allergy team.”

Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee, stated, "Welcoming Dr. Levy to our Bronx office is an exciting development for us. His extensive experience and dedication to patient care are exactly what we need to continue offering outstanding ENT services to our community.”

Dr. Levy will be joining a team of specialists in the Bronx, including otolaryngologists Alan Cohen, M.D.; Joseph Feghali, M.D., F.A.C.S.; Harrison Glassman, M.D., F.A.C.S.; Steven Goldstein, M.D., F.A.C.S.; John Naughton, M.D., F.A.C.S.; and Jonathan Smith, M.D., F.A.C.S. Additionally, he will work alongside allergist/immunologist Dahlia Landa, M.D., and audiologists: Kristen Brancucci, Au.D., CCC-A; Sabrina Caro, Au.D.; Victoria Dillon, Au.D., CCC-A; Zahra M. Martinez, Au.D.; and Jessica Spinelli, Au.D., CCC-A.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the United States of America, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

