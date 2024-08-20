Gen Z Social Search Habits: Redefining Search Across Youtube, Tiktok And Instagram
8/20/2024 5:16:45 AM
The "Gen Z Social Search Habits: Redefining Search Across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gen Z is increasingly using Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube as search engines as users seek everything from tutorials to recipes, to advice across social networks. The inaugural survey of 1,005 US teens and adults ages 15 to 26 conducted in July 2023 looks at Gen Z's social search habits to give brands a better understanding of this burgeoning trend.
Key Question: What do Gen Z's social search behaviors mean for marketers?
Key Stat: Gen Zers are more likely to use social networks than search engines when looking up brands, products, or services, according to GWI.
Here's what's in the full report
4 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing. 6 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making. 7 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Search has hit a turning point thanks to Gen Z's social habits Gen Z is changing the search game There isn't a clear go-to platform for social search among Gen Z Gen Z is primarily searching for educational content on social Books, music, or video; clothing; and food topped the list of social searches by product category
Charts in This Report
Gen Z Prefers Social Media Over Search Engines When Looking Up Brands Gen Z Turns to Search on Social Channels for Quick, Convenient Results TikTok Isn't Gen Z's Top Choice for Search - YouTube Is (% of US Gen Z social search users, July 2023) Education Is Most Searched Topic Among Gen Z on Social Platforms TikTok and Instagram Are Gen Z's Top Platforms for Shopping Gen Z's Most Popular Social Searches Include Books, Clothing, and Food
Interviewed for This Report
MaryLeigh Bliss - YPulse, Chief Content Officer Erik Hamilton - Good Apple, Vice President, Search and Social Audra Joseph - We Are Social + Narrative, Director, Research and Insights Wanda Pogue - VaynerMedia, Chief Strategy Officer Meghan Pontius - Red Door Interactive, Manager, Social and Content Marketing Angie Stuart - Red Door Interactive, Manager, SEO Maria Van Buskirk - Media by Mother, Head, Strategy
