Gen Z Social Search Habits: Redefining Search Across Youtube, Tiktok And Instagram

Gen Z is increasingly using Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube as search engines as users seek everything from tutorials to recipes, to advice across social networks. The inaugural survey of 1,005 US teens and adults ages 15 to 26 conducted in July 2023 looks at Gen Z's social search habits to give brands a better understanding of this burgeoning trend.

Key Question: What do Gen Z's social search behaviors mean for marketers?

Key Stat: Gen Zers are more likely to use social networks than search engines when looking up brands, products, or services, according to GWI.

Search has hit a turning point thanks to Gen Z's social habits

Gen Z is changing the search game

There isn't a clear go-to platform for social search among Gen Z

Gen Z is primarily searching for educational content on social Books, music, or video; clothing; and food topped the list of social searches by product category

Gen Z Prefers Social Media Over Search Engines When Looking Up Brands

Gen Z Turns to Search on Social Channels for Quick, Convenient Results

TikTok Isn't Gen Z's Top Choice for Search - YouTube Is (% of US Gen Z social search users, July 2023)

Education Is Most Searched Topic Among Gen Z on Social Platforms

TikTok and Instagram Are Gen Z's Top Platforms for Shopping Gen Z's Most Popular Social Searches Include Books, Clothing, and Food

MaryLeigh Bliss - YPulse, Chief Content Officer

Erik Hamilton - Good Apple, Vice President, Search and Social

Audra Joseph - We Are Social + Narrative, Director, Research and Insights

Wanda Pogue - VaynerMedia, Chief Strategy Officer

Meghan Pontius - Red Door Interactive, Manager, Social and Content Marketing

Angie Stuart - Red Door Interactive, Manager, SEO Maria Van Buskirk - Media by Mother, Head, Strategy

