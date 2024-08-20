ADAMA Continues Support For EU Growers Following 15 Year Renewal Of Folpet And Captan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING and

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA (the "Company")

(SZSE 000553), a global leader in crop protection solutions, announced the continued availability of its key multi-site fungicides, Folpet and Captan, for European growers. This follows the recent decision by the European Union's (EU) Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (SCoPAFF) to renew the approval of both active ingredients (AIs) for another 15 years.

ADAMA remains dedicated to providing farmers with safe and effective solutions to protect their against fungal diseases. Both Folpet and Captan undergo periodic re-evaluation in the EU through a rigorous renewal process, which includes comprehensive testing and assessment. As the largest suppliers of these AIs in Europe, ADAMA has played a crucial role in the re-registration process by providing extensive data that demonstrates their ongoing safety.

"We are delighted with the renewal of Folpet and Captan," said Alex Mills, Global Head of Fungicides at ADAMA . "These fungicides are essential for farmers across Europe, offering excellent resistance management and broad spectrum protection against fungal diseases in multiple crops. We are proud to have significantly contributed to the re-registration process and will continue to invest in new solutions based on Folpet and Captan for our customers."

The renewal of Folpet ensures that growers of crops such as cereals, grapes, and specialty crops can continue to benefit from ADAMA's broad Folpet portfolio, which includes products like Folpan® 500SC, Folpan® 80WDG, Vinergy®, Folpan® Energy and Folpan® Gold.

The renewal of Captan is particularly significant for sustainable agriculture, as it becomes the first AI to be renewed with conditions tied to precision agriculture. These conditions mandate the use of equipment that enhances the precision and accuracy of application, setting a new standard for environmentally responsible crop management.

Mills added, "By reducing the required active ingredient dosage and promoting the adoption of precision agriculture practices, we enable farmers to optimize yields sustainably while maintaining high safety standards. This aligns with ADAMA's mission to provide lower-impact alternatives to traditional crop protection."

Captan is primarily used in orchards, making this outcome especially beneficial for orchard growers, who will continue to have access to key products like Merpan® 80WDG.



"We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This renewal reinforces our position as a trusted partner to growers across Europe," concluded Mills.

