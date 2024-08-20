عربي


Jyske Realkredit’S Financial Calendar For 2025


8/20/2024 5:02:06 AM

20 August 2024
Announcement no. 70/2024

To nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Jyske Realkredit's financial Calendar for 2025
Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2025:

Announcement of the 2024 results 26 February

Annual General Meeting 24 March

Interim report for the first quarter of 2025 7 May

Interim report for the first half of 2025 19 August

Interim report for the first nine months of 2025 29 October


Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.


