

Another reason behind increasing prominence of PMA parts is the continued global events which are compelling airline carriers and aircraft owners to cut costs drastically. Some of those events including terrorist attacks on US soil, the Middle Eastern wars and wars in other places, increasing international terrorism and US' war on such terrorism, the SARS pandemic, natural disasters and calamities among several others.

All these events intermittently slowed down tourism and travel, reducing income and profits for airlines. Airlines suffered due to high maintenance costs alongside reduced profits. Maintenance has been outsourced by many, to the MROs, for cutting costs.

Regional Analysis:

Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach $2.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

