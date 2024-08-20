Lux Linea By Tetsuya Matsumoto Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lux Linea

Tetsuya Matsumoto's Innovative Ophthalmology Design Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Lux Linea by Tetsuya Matsumoto as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Lux Linea, an ophthalmology clinic located in the heart of Tokyo's iconic Shibuya district.Lux Linea's award-winning design showcases the clinic's commitment to cutting-edge technology and patient comfort. The innovative use of illuminated transparent panels with linear light motifs creates an immersive experience that reflects the clinic's advanced medical practices while seamlessly integrating with its urban surroundings. This recognition underscores the importance of thoughtful interior design in healthcare settings, where aesthetics and functionality play crucial roles in enhancing patient well-being and trust.Tetsuya Matsumoto's design masterfully addresses the challenges of glass reflections and patient privacy in a daylight-flooded space. By employing a series of intriguing vertical light lines emitted from the interior, Lux Linea attracts the curiosity of passersby while maintaining a futuristic lightscape that mirrors the clinic's state-of-the-art approach to ophthalmology. The skillful use of drywall techniques, wall cloth finishes, and strategically placed mirrors on the ceiling and walls amplifies the illumination effect, creating a captivating and welcoming environment.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Tetsuya Matsumoto's innovative vision and the potential for Lux Linea to inspire future healthcare interior designs. By pushing the boundaries of conventional clinic aesthetics and prioritizing patient experience, Lux Linea sets a new standard for medical spaces that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology, visual appeal, and functionality. This recognition is expected to further motivate Tetsuya Matsumoto and his team at KTX archiLAB to continue their pursuit of design excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector.Lux Linea was designed by Tetsuya Matsumoto, the founder and Head Architect Designer at KTX archiLAB based in Japan, and a Lecturer of a space design course at Osaka University of Art.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tetsuya MatsumotoTetsuya Matsumoto is the founder and Head Architect Designer at KTX archiLAB based in Japan, and a Lecturer of a space design course at Osaka University of Art. After graduating from the same university, he specialized in commercial space design and built a large portfolio of projects varying both in type and scale, from shops and restaurants to offices and clinics, and from a small pharmacy to a large Hospital. Tetsuya has received more than a hundred local and international design awards and became a jury member for several prestigious prizes.About Eye Care ClinicEye Care Clinics is a group of 5 ophthalmology clinics based in three prefectures in Japan, Tokyo, Saitama, and Fukushima. The clinics employ some of the most cutting-edge technologies and medical advancement techniques, with the doctors performing some of the world first innovative surgeries.About KTX archiLAB by Matsuya Art Co.KTX archiLAB believes that commercial space design cannot be independent from business strategy design. The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at

