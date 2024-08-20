Daiichi By Tetsuya Matsumoto Wins Silver In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Tetsuya Matsumoto 's innovative hospital design, "Daiichi," as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Matsumoto's design within the architecture industry, positioning it as a notable example of excellence in the field.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award holds significant relevance for the architecture industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs like Daiichi, the award showcases the practical benefits of innovative architecture for users, the industry, and society as a whole. Matsumoto's design demonstrates how cutting-edge architectural concepts can be applied to healthcare facilities, improving the patient experience and advancing industry standards.Daiichi Hospital's design stands out for its unique approach to breaking up the monolithic blocks typically associated with modern hospitals. Matsumoto's design features a porous facade treated as a sheet and repeated to create depth, bringing a sense of modernity and lightness to the institution. The building's north facade is designed to resemble a thin sheet with playful, randomly-sized window openings, while a series of surface duplications slide toward the east, creating an open book effect that signals the main entrance.The recognition bestowed upon Daiichi by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as motivation for Tetsuya Matsumoto and his team at KTX archiLAB to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This award will undoubtedly inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of healthcare architecture, as designers seek to create facilities that prioritize patient comfort and well-being while maintaining functionality and efficiency.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tetsuya MatsumotoTetsuya Matsumoto is the founder and Head Architect Designer at KTX archiLAB based in Japan, and a Lecturer of a space design course at Osaka University of Art. After graduating from the same university, he specialized in commercial space design and built a large portfolio of projects varying both in type and scale, from shops and restaurants to offices and clinics, and from a small pharmacy to a large Hospital. Tetsuya has received more than a hundred local and international design awards and became a jury member for several prestigious prizes.About Daiichi HospitalDaiichi Hospital is a general hospital with a 100-bed capacity located in Himeji City, Japan. Operating since the late 1960s, the hospital has undergone several extensions and renovations to meet the evolving needs of its patients. Daiichi Hospital offers a comprehensive range of outpatient and inpatient services, including medical examinations, counseling, medical imaging, surgery, dialysis, and rehabilitation, ensuring that the local community has access to high-quality healthcare.About KTX archiLAB by Matsuya Art Co.At Matsuya Art Works / KTX archiLAB, the belief is that space design cannot be independent of business strategy design. With extensive experience in commercial buildings, the firm works closely with clients from start to finish, considering business perspectives to produce architectural and interior design spaces that are compatible down to the smallest details. The mission continues even after project completion, ensuring that the designed spaces continue to meet the evolving needs of the client and their business.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, environmental impact, and social relevance.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from star architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in this competition, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their design vision, receive global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of architecture and design. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the transformative power of good design, driving a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

