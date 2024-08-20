Kaj Labs Locks 400M Colle AI (COLLE) Tokens On BNB Chain To Secure Platform Stability
Date
8/20/2024 5:01:25 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Unlocking the future of digital art through AI-powered NFT creation and innovation.
Strategic Token Lock Reinforces Long-Term Stability and Confidence in the Colle AI Ecosystem
SINGAPORE, SG, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KaJ Labs has locked 400 million COLLE tokens on the BNB
Chain as part of its strategic efforts to secure the platform's stability and instill confidence among investors. This move reinforces KaJ Labs' commitment to the long-term success of the Colle AI ecosystem by ensuring a healthy token Economy
and reducing market
volatility.
By locking a significant portion of the token supply, KaJ Labs aims to strengthen the Colle AI platform, providing a stable foundation for continued growth and development. This initiative also underscores KaJ Labs' dedication to maintaining transparency and trust within the Colle AI community.
This token lock is one of several measures KaJ Labs is taking to support the stability and sustainability of the Colle AI platform. As Colle AI continues to expand its offerings and partnerships, this move represents a key step in ensuring long-term value and security for all stakeholders.
About Colle AI
Colle AI is a multichain AI-driven NFT platform designed to simplify the creation, minting, and trading of digital art. By leveraging advanced AI technology, Colle AI democratizes access to NFTs, making it easier for users without technical expertise to create and trade digital assets across blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on AI and blockchain technology. Committed to innovation, KaJ Labs develops products that solve global challenges through decentralized solutions, driving the future of technology.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+ +1 707-622-6168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
Instagram
MENAFN20082024003118003196ID1108578943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.