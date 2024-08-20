(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you are a RN, an LPN-LVN or a manager who worked at a nursing home or long-term care facility anywhere in the USA in 2020 during and your facility was always extremely short staffed during this time frame-please call us at 866-714-6466. We will know instantly if the owners of your workplace received a government freebie loan called a Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loan-and you will be able tell us if the facility ran super short staffed. The whistleblower rewards for this type of information might exceed $100,000.

"In 2020 Congress created the Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Program for small businesses that were struggling during COVID. Over 25,000 nursing homes or long-term care facilities in the USA received these types of loans. The only catch was if the nursing home-long term care facility received one of these loans---they were supposed to spend at least 60% of the loan proceeds on staffing. As near as we can tell many to most nursing home-long term care facility owners pocketed the money-----in some instances millions of dollars and not a penny went to payroll or staffing.

"If you witnessed extreme short staffing as an employee at a nursing home or long-term care facility in 2020 as a full time RN-LPN/LVN or as a manager please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-to let us know the name of your workplace. If your workplace received one of these forgivable PPP loans and spent nothing on payroll like we said the whistleblower rewards might easily exceed $100,000--and we will make the process extremely easy for you. We are the national leaders on this topic and we expect to help hundreds of healthcare whistleblowers to get rewarded in exposing this type of fraud."

As a background in the Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud according to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, "Nursing home staffing levels increased in only minimal ways after nursing facilities received hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP funds. Where did the rest of the PPP money go? How did facilities spend the bulk of the $10.5 billion that they received in PPP funds?"



The Corporate Whistleblower Center considers Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud involving nursing homes, long term care facilities and some healthcare companies to be some of the worst instances of misuse of taxpayer money in US history. The group wants RNs, nursing home-long-term care facility staff, or managers in any state to know that Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud is very, very easy to prove if their workplace received one loans and ran short-staffed as they are happy to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466. All calls are strictly confidential.

