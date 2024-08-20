Award-Winning Documentary 'The Ones Left Behind: The Plight Of Single Mothers In Japan' To Screen At Human Trust Shibuya

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ones Left Behind: The Plight of Single Mothers in Japan Screening

The Ones Left Behind: The Plight of Single Mothers in Japan Miharu and Toka

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The critically acclaimed documentary, "The Ones Left Behind: The Plight of Single Mothers in Japan," directed by Australian filmmaker Rionne McAvoy, will be screened at the Human Trust Cinema in Shibuya on Sunday, September 22nd, from 14:00 to 16:30. This exclusive event will feature a 78-minute screening of the film, followed by a thought-provoking talk session with the director and experts on the issues faced by single mothers in Japan."The Ones Left Behind: The Plight of Single Mothers in Japan" has garnered international attention, winning multiple prestigious awards at renowned film festivals worldwide, including the Toronto Documentary Feature and Short Film Festival, Chain Film Festival New York, Golden FEMI Film Festival, WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival, and the Stockholm City Film Festival, and has picked up a total of 16 first place awards and 40 official submissions. The film has also been celebrated at Japanese festivals such as the Miyakojima Charity International Film Festival and the Ishigaki Shonan International Film Festival, where it received top honors.A Gripping Exploration of Hidden Poverty in JapanThis documentary delves deep into the severe hardships faced by single mothers in Japan, a social issue that is often overlooked in one of the world's largest economies. Japan has one of the highest child poverty rates among developed nations, a problem that the film unflinchingly exposes through real-life stories, expert interviews, and archival footage.Director Rionne McAvoy sheds light on the historical and cultural factors contributing to this ongoing crisis, offering a poignant critique of the societal structures that trap single mothers and their children in cycles of poverty.Event Details:.Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024.Time: 14:00 – 16:30.Location: Human Trust Cinema Shibuya, 7-8F, Cocochi Building, 1-23-16 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo.Admission: Free (RSVP required).RSVP: Tickets available by reservation only at ...The screening will be followed by a talk session, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage in a meaningful discussion about the film's themes and the broader social implications for Japan.About Japan Media Services (JMS)Japan Media Services, the production company behind "The Ones Left Behind," is dedicated to bringing Japanese stories to the global stage. With clients such as BBC StoryWorks and NHK World, JMS creates films that explore Japan's culture, nature, and history. The company's mission is encapsulated in its slogan: "From Japan to the World and the World to Japan."For more information about the film, please visit onesleftbehind .For press inquiries or to request a screener, please contact ....

