'Looks Amazing': Elon Musk Comments On Super-Blue Moon Spectacle, Check Photos Of Rare Phenomenon Here
Date
8/20/2024 5:01:21 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk, the SpaceX owner and Tesla chief, shared NASA's (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) post on the rare astronomical phenomenon of a supermoon and blue moon occurring simultaneously.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote,"The Moon looks amazing." earlier in the day, the space agency had shared a post that stated,"Tonight (Aug. 19) through Wednesday, look up to see a full moon that is both ."
"A supermoon-when the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth. A blue moon-which doesn't necessarily mean the Moon will look blue,"" the NASA post said.
The full Moon was visible in the sky on August 19 at 11:56 pm IST.“The Moon will appear full for three days, from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning,” NASA said.
“Although it will not look blue, as the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons, this will be a Blue Moon. The first recorded use of 'Blue Moon' in English dates from 1528,” according to the US space agency's retired Program Executive Gordon Johnston. Also Read
In 1979, Astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term“supermoon”, which refers to either a new or full Moon. This rare phenomenon happens when“the Moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth.”
An occasion that happens in decades- full supermoons are the biggest and brightest full Moons of the year, according to the US Space Agency. This year marks a treat for skygazers as the first of the four consecutive supermoons was witnessed last night. The upcoming supermoons are expected in September and October.
