'Cancel Advertisement For Lateral Entry Recruitment': Centre Pens Letter To UPSC Chairperson On Entry In Bureaucracy

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister, on Tuesday addressed a letter to chairperson Union Public Service Commission or UPSC on cancelling the lateral entry advertisement as per directions of Prime Narendra Modi.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.