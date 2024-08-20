Doctor's Rape-Murder: Kolkata Police File Corruption Case Against Former Principal Of RG Kar Hospital

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata: The Kolkata have filed a case against Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with irregularities at the state-run hospital. The case comes amid an ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor on the hospital premises on August 9.

The West Bengal has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of financial misconduct at the hospital, which have been under scrutiny since 2021. The SIT, headed by Inspector General Pranab Kumar, consists of top officials from the state police and the CID.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned Ghosh, who has resigned from his post on August 11, for four consecutive days in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor. The CBI is investigating Ghosh's role in the incident and what he did after getting to know about the crime.

The CBI has also questioned Sanjay Roy, the accused in the case, to ascertain whether he acted alone in committing the crime. As part of the investigation, the agency is also analyzing his call records and chat details.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic rape and murder case involving a postgraduate medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, underscored systemic issues regarding the safety of female doctors across the country.

The case, titled "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue," has drawn significant attention from the judiciary and public alike.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud addressed the case on Tuesday, emphasizing that the safety of women in the workplace is crucial for ensuring equality. The Chief Justice stated that if women cannot work safely, it signifies a denial of their equality.

"This is now not just a matter relating a particular rape issue in hospital, but it deals with systemic issue of safety of doctors across India," the CJI said.

The CJI added, "We know they are all intern, resident doctors and most importantly woman doctors. Most of the young doctors are putting in 36 hours. We must evolve a national protocol to ensure safe conditions of work are provided."

The SC also stated, "We are deeply concerned of the fact that the name of the victim has been all over the media, the photographs and videos are all over the media, this is extremely concerning."

The case gains added importance as the Calcutta High Court has already taken action by transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move came after the local police's involvement and was motivated by petitions, including one from the victim's parents seeking a court-monitored probe.

