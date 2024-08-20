Kerala: Shashi Tharoor Slams State Govt Over Inaction On Sexual Harassment In Malayalam Film Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (Aug 20) slammed the Kerala for its inaction over the Justice Hema Committee report. He stated that it is unpardonable that no action has been taken for the past four and a half years despite receiving the Hema Committee report, which contains serious allegations including sexual harassment.



Tharoor noted that it is shocking that women are not safe in the Malayalam film and criticized the government for not taking action based on the report, calling it unacceptable.

"The tarnished reputation of the Malayalam film industry is distressing. Along with government action, the film industry itself must be willing to reform. The culture minister claims that no one has filed a complaint against the atrocities," the senior Congress leader said.

However, Shashi Tharoor pointed out that when a report from a government-appointed commission is available, there is no need for individual complaints, and instead, further legal action is required.

Justice Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry was released and made available to the media personnel who had requested it under the Right to Information Act. Around 2.30 PM on Monday (Aug 19), the report was handed over to the media personnel who were summoned to the office of the cultural department at the secretariat.

The commission was appalled by the revelations of unethical practices in the film industry, where women are coerced into meeting the sexual demands of influential figures, including well-known actors and producers. The report also sheds light on the pervasive exploitation and misogyny within the industry, noting that women who comply with these demands in exchange for opportunities are given code names. Those who resist are reportedly blacklisted and excluded from future opportunities.

Witnesses who spoke out against the unethical practices claimed that agents play a role in facilitating sexual exploitation within the industry. They alleged that producers and directors pressure women into engaging in unwanted activities. The report highlights that those who challenge this exploitation face harsh retaliation, with victims being threatened and forced to either comply or leave the industry altogether.

