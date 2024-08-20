Kolkata Rape-Murder Horror: TMC's Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash Over 'Fake News' Claims On Victim's Autopsy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) TMC leader Mahua Moitra is facing widespread criticism after her recent comments on social regarding the autopsy of a junior doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and protests, leading to a massive backlash against Moitra for her remarks dismissing certain details about the victim's autopsy as "fake news."

Also read:

'Nation cannot wait for another rape...': CJI comes down heavily on WB Govt over Kolkata horror | Top Quotes

The controversy erupted after Moitra took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the ongoing public outrage, stating, "Genuine concerns about women's safety in the workplace need citizens speaking out. But BJP playbook on misinformation & how to destabilise @MamataOfficial isn't going to work. Poor patients are suffering - urging doctors to please resume duties."

In a series of posts, Moitra sought to clarify aspects of the autopsy report, stating that it showed "NO fracture to pelvic girdle or other bones," and that the "150 gm" referenced in the report pertained to the weight of the genitalia, not an "imaginary amount of fluid." She urged people not to spread "fake news."

"Writ filed in Kolkata HC by mischievous politician lawyers has WRONG info: 1. NO hurried cremation. Police escorted body home to Sodepur where family did cremation 2. NO broken bones. Autopsy does not mention fracture 3. NO“150gm semen”. That was weight of genitalia," the TMC leader added.

However, her remarks have ignited a storm of criticism, with many accusing her of downplaying the severity of the crime and attempting to shield the West Bengal government from scrutiny. One irate user on X responded, "Finally Mahua Moitra speaks on #RGKarMedicalcollege rape case. She denies the brutality and threaten people for speaking on it... Slow claps!!!"

Another user added, "Nothing surprising. These TMC women were supporting Sandeshkhali criminal."

A third user remarked, "Did she even meet the parents? Were you at the march, or did you just feel like that was enough? Where's the principal? Did they call the family? Investigate the vandalism? How much more, madam?"

"After getting blocked from her for asking questions, don't expect anything good from her for the people of Bengal," said a fourth user on X.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Mahua Moitra's first remarks on the Kolkata rape-murder horror:

Adding to the backlash, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for its handling of the case. The apex court criticized the delay in filing an FIR and expressed concern over the safety of women in the workplace. The bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, emphasized the need for national protocols to ensure the safety of doctors, particularly female practitioners, and questioned how a mob of thousands was able to enter the hospital premises unchecked.

The court also scrutinized the actions of the RG Kar Medical College principal, who reportedly tried to pass off the crime as a suicide. The principal's immediate transfer to another institution despite ongoing investigations has raised further concerns about the conduct of the hospital authorities.

Also read:

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC sets up National Task Force to safeguard doctors – Who are in it?

The doctors' strike over the incident, which has now entered its second week, continues to disrupt healthcare services, leaving many patients without necessary medical attention. The striking doctors have demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was ordered to take over the case by the Calcutta High Court, apprehend the culprits and ensure the harshest punishment. They are also seeking assurances from the government that measures will be put in place to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The victim, a junior doctor, was found dead with severe injuries inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case the following day. The ongoing investigation by the CBI, which began on August 14, follows a high court order in response to petitions filed by the victim's parents and other concerned parties.