Director Vinayan Reveals Mafia Threats Against Him, Warns Of 15-Member 'Power Gang' In Malayalam Film Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Director Vinayan has warned against trivializing the Hema Committee report, which studied the problems faced by women in the Malayalam industry. Speaking to the media, Vinayan said that if the report is not taken seriously, it will set the back. He also said that the report will weaken the perpetrators of exploitation in Malayalam cinema.

Vinayan said he himself has faced threats from the mafia in the film industry, and spoke about the report's revelation that an actor was behind the attempt to destroy MACTA, an union of film technicians. He said that he has been a thorn in the side of some people since the union was formed and that those who tried to finish him off then are now part of the powerful gang mentioned in the report.

The director said he stood not for the stars, but for the workers and for justice. He called for a discussion and action on the Hema Committee report and urged film organizations to take a strong stand against the exploitation in the industry. Without mentioning the names,

Vinayan said that a 15-member 'power gang' mentioned in the report is behind the delay in publishing the report.



Vinayan also welcomed the government's decision to hold a cinema conclave, but warned that if the same power gang is behind it, it will be futile. He said that the Malayalam film industry should not be allowed to collapse and that urgent action is needed to address the issues raised in the report.

This is not the first time Vinayan has spoken out on the issue. He had also reacted on Facebook after the report became public, expressing his outrage and concern.

