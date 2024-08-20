Ongoing Conflict Among Mahayuti Partners May Escalate Into Fight During Seat-Sharing: Sanjay Raut

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Amid a war of words among the MahaYuti leaders, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday slammed the ruling partners alleging that due to growing conflict, they may resort to a fight over seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly election.

Raut further alleged that contractors are looting during the MahaYuti and the government is only after money.

“All is not well in MahaYuti. There is no consensus among the three parties in the Grand Alliance (MahaYuti). It is not an alliance as there has been conflict among the three partners. A talks about hitting his fellow leader from the alliance so you can see how the matter has gone to extremes. Looting is going on by contractors. The irrigation and urban development departments have become ATMs of the Shinde faction as no work is done. The government is after money when people are dying in accidents due to potholes on the roads. The ongoing conflict among three partners may escalate into a fight during seat-sharing,” he said.

He was reacting to a verbal duel between Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam and Public Work Minister Ravindra Chavan over the delayed work on the potholed Mumbai-Goa highway.

Raut claimed that it was the Shinde faction's ploy to oust Ajit Pawar from the MahaYuti ahead of the ensuing state Assembly election. 'Either Ajit Pawar may be dumped or his party may be given fewer seats,” he said.

He also criticised the MahaYuti government for delaying the Assembly election till December.“It is for MahaYuti's convenience. If the elections are held now the MahaYuti is scared of its defeat and therefore it is a ploy to delay the election. The Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is launched to placate the voters,” he alleged.

On former minister Nawab Malik's presence during Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's Jansanman Yatra held on Monday in Mumbai, Raut targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding that he should admit that all allegations levelled against Malik were false and made in vengeance.

“The term of the Legislative Assembly will soon end. The action against Nawab Malik was vindictive. Malik was speaking against Fadnavis and a few others which was the trigger for initiating action against Malik by ED and CBI at the behest of Fadnavis. Today Nawab Malik is a part of the MahaYuti government. My question to Fadnavis is that when Nawab Malik was released on bail and was sitting on government benches in the Legislative Assembly, he took a strong objection in a letter to Ajit Pawar saying how it is not fair especially when there are cases against Malik,” said Raut.

He further said,“Now Malik is a part of the MahaYuti government, Fadnavis should withdraw that letter and also declare that all the allegations made against Malik were false and malicious.” He alleged that Fadnavis is a number one liar.

