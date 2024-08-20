Private Placement Of Shares In IDEX Biometrics Successfully Placed – 20 Aug 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA has completed a private placement of new shares in the company after close 19 August 2024 by an accelerated build. The private placement amounts to 16,166,667 shares at NOK 0.60 per share, raising NOK 9.7 million before expenses. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used to general corporate purposes.

The payment date is 21 August 2024 and the shares are expected to be delivered on 23 August 2024.

Following private placement, IDEX Biometrics ASA's share capital will be NOK 49,443,983.25, divided into 329,626,555 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

Contact person

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Tel: +47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 20 August 2024 at 10:10 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‐8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‐12 of the STA.