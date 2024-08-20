Taste Modulators Markets 2024-2031: Increasing Demand For Innovative Beverages Generating Growth Opportunities For Key Stakeholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taste Modulators Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type, Form, Application - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taste modulators market is expected to reach $2.50 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the taste modulators market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031. The growth of the taste modulators market is driven by rising health awareness among consumers, the growing demand for low-calorie food products that do not compromise taste, and the benefits of taste modulators. However, stringent regulations & international standards may restrain market growth.

The growing demand for innovative beverages and the expanding functional foods industry is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the high research & development costs pose a significant challenge to the market's growth. Moreover, the rising demand for novel beverages and the emergence of clean-label taste modulation solutions are prominent trends in the taste modulators market.

In 2024, the sweet modulators segment is expected to account for the largest share of 47.7% of the taste modulators market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the preference to consume less sugar, growing awareness of the negative effects of consuming excessive sugar, high rates of diabetes and obesity, and a strong demand for low-calorie, nutritious food.

In 2024, the liquid segment is expected to account for a larger share of 57.5% of the taste modulators market. Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The large market share and rapid growth of this segment are attributed to the increasing demand for a range of food and beverage applications for convenient and ready-to-use taste modulators. Liquid taste modulators also aid in enhancing the viscosity, mouthfeel, stability, texture, shelf life, taste, and aesthetic features of products during the production process.

In 2024, the beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of 44.3% of the taste modulators market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the high acceptance of taste modulators in non-alcoholic beverages, robust expansion of the global beverage sector, enhanced marketing and advertising techniques addressing clean labels by beverage makers, and high demand for healthy and functional beverages.

Asia-Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, mainly due to the expansion of the food and beverage sector, a rise in consumer health consciousness, and an increase in the incidence of diabetes and obesity.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the current revenue generated by the taste modulators market globally?

At what rate is the taste modulator demand projected to grow for the next five to seven years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the taste modulators market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments, in terms of type, form, and application, are expected to create traction for the manufacturers in this market during the forecast period 2024-2031?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the taste modulators market?

Who are the major players in the taste modulators market? What are their specific product offerings in this market? What are the recent strategic developments in the taste modulators market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth



Rising Health Awareness among Consumers Driving the Demand for Taste Modulators

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Food Products that Do not Compromise on Taste Boosting the Adoption of Taste Modulators

Benefits of Taste Modulators Supporting Market Growth

Stringent Regulations & International Standards Restraining Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Innovative Beverages Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Stakeholders

Expanding Functional Foods Industry Creating Market Growth Opportunities

High Research & Development Costs Expected to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Players

Rising Demand for Novel Beverages Emergence of Clean-label Taste Modulation Solutions

Company Profiles



DSM-Firmenich AG (Switzerland)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

The Flavor Factory

Inc. (U.S.)

Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co.

Inc. (U.S.)

Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

Flavorchem Corporation (U.S.)

Icon Foods (U.S.) Synergy Flavors Inc. (U.S.)

Competition Analysis



Overview

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards Emerging Companies

Global Taste Modulators Market Assessment - by Type



Sweet Modulators

Salt Modulators

Fat Modulators Other Taste Modulators

Global Taste Modulators Market Assessment - by Form



Liquid Solid

Global Taste Modulators Market Assessment - by Application



Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Food

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Snacks and Savory Products

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Other Food Products Other Applications

Global Taste Modulators Market Assessment - by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa

Global Taste Modulators Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Taste Modulators Market: Value Chain Analysis



Overview

Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distributors End Users

