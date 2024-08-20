Jobsnprofiles To Host Virtual IT Job Fair On August 29Th, Connecting IT Talent With Employers Across The USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JobsnProfiles, an established job portal focusing on IT careers, will host a Virtual IT Job Fair on Thursday, August 29th, 2024. This event connects IT professionals with leading employers across the United States.The Virtual IT Job Fair will be held on a virtual from 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST). The virtual format allows participants to engage anywhere, making it accessible for job seekers and employers.Event Details:Date: August 29th, 2024Time: 8:00 AM (EST) to 5:00 PM (PST)Location: Virtual event (Online)Registration:For Job Seekers, this event offers a chance to explore a variety of IT roles. Opportunities include positions for developers, system administrators, and cybersecurity experts. Attendees can network with hiring managers from prominent companies across the USA. The event also provides access to career resources, including insights from industry professionals on navigating the job market.For Employers, the Virtual IT Job Fair provides an efficient way to connect with skilled IT professionals. The event is designed to help companies build their talent pipeline and fill open positions. Employers can also use this platform to highlight their company culture and attract qualified candidates.The JobsnProfiles Support Team shared, "Our goal is to support job seekers and employers in reaching their career objectives. This Virtual Job Fair is a practical step toward that goal."JobsnProfiles has built a reputation for making the job search process straightforward for IT professionals. The platform features an AI-powered resume parser that accepts PDF and DOCX files, allowing users to create profiles and upload resumes easily. A resume builder tool is available, offering templates and AI guidance to help users craft professional resumes quickly.Through the platform's intuitive design, job seekers can browse job listings, apply for positions, and connect with employers. Employers have access to tools that assist in managing job postings, viewing resumes, and engaging with potential hires.Registration for the Virtual IT Job Fair is required for job seekers and employers. Details on registration and accessing the virtual platform are available on the JobsnProfiles website at . For updates, participants can also follow JobsnProfiles on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.For updates, follow Jobs n Profiles on Social Media:LinkedIn:Instagram:Twitter:For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Support at Jobs n Profiles at +1-510-320-1346 or email ....About the Company:JobsnProfiles is an online job portal focusing on IT careers, helping professionals connect with top companies across the USA. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the platform offers tools to simplify job searching and hiring processes. The service is designed to cater specifically to the needs of both job seekers and employers in the IT industry.

Jobs n Profiles

jobsnprofiles

+1 510-320-1346

...