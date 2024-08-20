Sadiqa Sakin, Director Of The Genevieve Group LLC, Is Getting Recognized For Her Volunteer Work And Social Contributions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Genevieve Group LLC prepares to new heights this year after taking its operations international, Sadiqa Sakin, Founder & Executive Director of the Genevieve Group LLC, who has also served as the founder of World of Hearts non-profit previously, is gaining praise from all sectors.Following the quote by Shirley Chisholm, "Service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth,” Sadiqa Sakin has dedicated two years to serving the Seattle King County NAACP (SKC NAACP) Branch #1136 as its lovable president. From January through August of 2019, Sadiqa has traveled over 12,000 miles and attended numerous meetings, events, and legislative sessions, focusing on building partnerships, advocating for civil rights, and strengthening the branch's influence in the community.As President, Sakin presided over meetings, led committees, and created partnerships with community agencies to address systemic racism and enhance the 2020 Census. Her leadership and strategic vision were crucial in fostering collaborative efforts and supporting fair and equitable treatment for all community members.In January, Sadiqa began by interviewing and recruiting potential board members to fill key Executive and Standing Committees vacancies. She quickly established relationships with community leaders, including Representative Adam Smith, with whom she discussed the NAACP Freedom Fundraiser and sought assistance securing high-profile keynote speakers like Stacey Abrams, Andrew Gillum, and Kamala Harris. Her efforts in community engagement were further amplified through multiple radio interviews where she addressed pressing issues such as police shootings in King County.As the months progressed, Sadiqa's momentum only increased. In February, she formed a significant partnership with Blacks at Microsoft (BAAM), leading to the recruitment of new members and further collaboration opportunities. Her advocacy for healthcare reform was evident in her testimony at the Heal Act Hearing in Olympia and her participation in the Universal Healthcare Public Forum.March saw Sadiqa continuing her legislative efforts, including meetings with key figures like Senator Patty Murray to discuss Freedom Fund opportunities and advocating for Medicare for All alongside Seattle's Mayor Jenny Durkan. Sadiqa's influence extended to the local education system as she engaged with the Seattle Schools Superintendent to address community concerns regarding the curriculum.By April, Sadiqa had forged new partnerships with influential organizations such as the Greater Seattle Business Association and Vulcan, Inc., who committed to supporting the NAACP's initiatives through memberships and sponsorships. Her efforts to address housing issues were highlighted in radio interviews and community meetings, where she emphasized housing as a fundamental civil right.Sadiqa's leadership was instrumental in the NAACP's increased visibility and engagement with local and national issues in May and June. She worked closely with city council members on police contract revisions and collaborated with the Urban League and other organizations on state RFPs for Census funding. Her strategic partnerships with corporate entities like Airbnb and Alaska Airlines resulted in significant financial support and furthered the branch's mission.Throughout July and August, Sadiqa continued to build on these successes, engaging with community leaders on critical issues such as rent control, immigration reform, and the 2020 Census. She also secured a $10,000 grant from Byrd Barr Place for capacity building and created a comprehensive database for Black businesses and volunteer opportunities throughout King County.Sadiqa Sakin's accomplishments during those eight months in 2019 are a testament to her unwavering commitment to civil rights, community empowerment, and the growth and sustainability of the Seattle King County NAACP. Her leadership has not only strengthened the organization but also laid the groundwork for future successes.Sadiqa Sakin's career in project management and business consulting spans over two decades, which has been marked by a series of influential roles and initiatives. The accomplishment of the work from World of Hearts brought the attention of the Snohomish County NAACP Branch, and they asked Ms. Sakin to become the Women and Children in the NAACP (WIN) Chair, serving two years, before she transitioned to an At-Large Board member and then later stepped down in 2010.Sakin's tenure at Volunteers of America highlighted her fundraising and project management expertise. She spearheaded the Holiday Giving Campaign, raising $80,000 to support 440 families with holiday meals and gifts. Her efforts in the Snohomish County YMCA My Achiever Program (MAP) Program, which tutors minority children in mathematics and science, further demonstrated her commitment to education, raising funds for underprivileged children to receive STEM tutoring.As a Project Lead for the Everett Semi-Pro Football Team, Sakin directed fundraising efforts for local food shelters, contributing 40% of game proceeds to the cause. Her involvement in the NAACP's Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) Program included managing fundraising campaigns and grant writing for international projects like the Clean Water Wells Project in Ghana.Ms. Sakin also served on the AT&T Employee Resource Group (ERG) Executive Board from 2014 to 2015 as Vice President. Her strategic role in organizing fundraising events and community initiatives, including the UNCF partnership and the AT&T Community Network Scholarship Project, showcased her ability to integrate corporate resources with philanthropic goals.Since joining Genevieve Group LLC in 2017, Sakin has been instrumental in the company's growth and international expansion. Under her leadership, the company has made significant strides in project management and consulting. Sakin's work with Third Level Events, Umoja Seattle, and various community projects reflects her adeptness in organizing and managing large-scale events, enhancing community engagement, and securing sponsorships.Her role in developing the Dream Wings Community Project, Barry's Project, and Team Redeemed Life Center highlights her dedication to community service and project coordination. Additionally, her involvement in the Secrest Political Campaign Fundraiser, Urban Games Community Project, and The Queens Community Project further exemplifies her proficiency in project management and development.As evident, her past work includes first serving as an At-Large Board member, followed by her role as the Women and Children in the NAACP (WIN) Chair at the Snohomish County NAACP Branch from 2007-2010. She also served as the Healthcare Chair of the SKC NAACP from 2015 to 2018 then ran for SKC NAACP President in 2018 and served as President from 2019-2020.About the CompanyFounded in 2017, Genevieve Group LLC started its journey with a common interest and passion to be involved in the community through consulting, fundraising, and project management to support businesses and organizations to make an impact. Sadiqa's knowledge of running a non-profit organization for 10 years and over 20+ years of business consulting and project management experience played a vital role in Genevieve Group LLC's formation and ability to meet the needs of companies and organizations. The company's mission is to be the bridge for businesses to offer specialized services that support their needs and goals.Learn more at:For updates, follow Genevieve Group LLC on LinkedIn:

Sadiqa Sakin

Genevieve Group LLC

...