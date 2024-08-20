Auriga Space Awarded $1.25 Million Direct To Phase II SBIR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company to conduct technical study of its lab-scale hypersonic testbed

- Winnie Lai, CEOGARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Auriga Space announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on the technical study of its“Prometheus” laboratory accelerator to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Auriga Space (Auriga) is a kinetic space launch company developing electromagnetic accelerators for high cadence, on-demand space launches. The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on 8/9/2024, Auriga will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“This marks the beginning of Auriga's partnership with AFRL and the Department of Defense,” says Auriga CEO Winnie Lai.“The ability of our accelerator technology to rapidly test hardware in different flight-representative environments is essential for developing the next generation capabilities required for the Department of Defense.”To help field Auriga's capabilities within the Department of Defense, the company has also added retired Lieutenant General Neil Thurgood to its advisory board. LTG Thurgood (ret.), currently Senior VP at Anduril, previously served as Director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space, and Rapid Acquisition, and Director of Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office (RCCTO).Lieutenant General Neil Thurgood (ret.), an Auriga advisor, says“Novel testing platforms like those Auriga are developing are essential to rapidly developing hypersonic and other critical DoD capabilities.”“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”About Auriga SpaceAuriga is a venture-backed aerospace technology company based in Orange County, CA, developing ground-based linear electromagnetic accelerators for hypersonic testing and space launch applications. The system architecture consists of a linear electric motor that propels a magnetically-levitated sled and its accompanying test article along a track encased in a pressure and temperature-controlled tunnel, enabling low-cost high-cadence testing and space launch capabilities.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: .Company Press ContactFor media inquiries, please contact:...

