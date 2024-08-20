NFT Workx Announces Rebrand To Web3 Workx: Embracing The Future Of Web3 And Tokenization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam Leese, CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NFT Workx , a pioneer in the Web3 space since November 2021, is excited to announce its rebranding to Web3 Workx , effective August 20, 2024. This strategic rebrand reflects our evolved focus on tokenizing real world assets and providing a broader range of Web3 services.Since our inception, NFT Workx has been at the forefront of leveraging Web3 technology. As the landscape of digital assets and blockchain technology has advanced, so have we. Our transition to Web3 Workx symbolises our commitment to staying ahead in this dynamic industry and better aligns with our current capabilities and future ambitions.Key Highlights of the Rebrand:- New Name: NFT Workx will officially become Web3 Workx.- Launch Date: The rebrand will take effect on August 20, 2024.- Innovation: Tokenizing real world physical and digital assets.“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as Web3 Workx,” said Adam Leese, CEO, at Workx UK Ltd.“This rebrand represents our broader vision and commitment to innovation in the Web3 space. Our clients and partners can expect the same level of excellence and dedication, now with an expanded suite of services that better represents who we are today.”Our rebrand to Web3 Workx is not just a change in name but a reaffirmation of our dedication to leading the charge in the Web3 revolution and our ongoing target of onboarding millions of users into Web3. As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain focused on providing our users and clients with unparalleled service and innovative solutions.For more information about the rebrand and our products, please visit our website at .About Web3 WorkxFounded in November 2021 as NFT Workx, our company has been at the forefront of the blockchain industry. With our rebranding to Web3 Workx, we are expanding our horizons to include a wider array of Web3 services, including the tokenization of real world physical and digital assets through the power of eCommerce and our mobile apps. We are committed to driving innovation and providing our clients and user with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

