E-Fuels Leader Infinium And Chemicals Manufacturer Borealis To Turn Carbon Emissions Into Plastics

New Infinium eNaphtha to Serve as Sustainable Feedstock Alternative for Plastics Used to Manufacture Consumer Goods

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VIENNA, Aug. 20, 2024

Infinium

and Borealis , a leading supplier of advanced and sustainable plastic solutions, have entered into an agreement to enable the production of low-carbon-footprint plastics generated from waste carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. These plastics, known as polyolefins, are commonly used in consumer goods including packaging, appliances, apparel and medical devices.

"Many people aren't aware that countless plastics products we use every day come from fossil-based components," said

Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle. "With Infinium eNaphtha, Borealis will create plastics with an ultra-low carbon footprint for customers and end consumers seeking more sustainable, environmentally friendly alternatives."

As the world's first supplier of commercial volumes of eNaphtha, a sustainable drop-in alternative to traditional fossil-based naphtha, Infinium is helping to decarbonize plastics production and reduce harmful CO2 emissions globally. Infinium eNaphtha is manufactured at the company's Project Pathfinder

facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA, and commercial eNaphtha volumes are being shipped to Borealis' Porvoo facility in Finland, which provides advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions to its manufacturing customers. The world's first commercial eNaphtha shipment left the United States in May.

Plastics made from Infinium eNaphtha can be produced using the same facilities and manufacturing equipment and recycled in the same way as with a conventional naphtha-based product. eNaphtha produced at the Infinium Pathfinder facility has received ISCC PLUS certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) body. This certification system ensures the traceability of the sustainably produced feedstock from its point of origin throughout the entire chain of custody.

"We are excited to be using Infinium eNaphtha to expand our portfolio of sustainable products," said Mirjam Mayer, VP Circular Economy Solutions at Borealis. "Atmospheric carbon is a strategic element of the Borealis Circular Cascade

approach to foster the transition toward greater circularity in plastics and carbon. It allows us to serve the needs of our customers while reducing their carbon footprints. Through this collaboration with Infinium we show that atmospheric carbon, obtained by effectively capturing and storing carbon emissions in products during their lifetime, can constitute a circular building block for the future. This is one of the ways Borealis is reinventing essentials for sustainable living."

The unique partnership and supply chain development between Infinium and Borealis is an example of how innovators can collaborate toward novel solutions to meet growing consumer demand for circularity and defossilization.

About Infinium

Infinium is an electrofuels provider on a mission to decarbonize the world. Electrofuels, also known as eFuels, are a new class of synthetic fuels created using renewable power and waste carbon dioxide, not petroleum or resources that compete with food. Infinium eFuels such as eSAF jet fuel and eDiesel can be dropped into existing trucks, planes and ships, significantly reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions compared to fossil-based fuels. In addition to helping the transport industry meet carbon reduction goals, Infinium eNaphtha is a lower carbon alternative for chemical processing, including plastics production. Learn why Amazon, American Airlines, Citi and other leading cleantech innovators have chosen Infinium at .

About Borealis

Borealis is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions. In Europe, Borealis is also an innovative leader in polyolefin recycling and a major producer of base chemicals. We leverage our polymer expertise and decades of experience to offer value-adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries such as consumer products, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and mobility.

With customers in over 120 countries and a head office in Vienna, Austria, Borealis employs around 6,000 people. In 2023, we generated a net profit of

EUR 216 million. OMV, the integrated energy, fuels & feedstock and chemicals & materials company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, owns 75% of our shares. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), owns the remaining 25%.

In re-inventing essentials for sustainable living, we're building on our commitment to safety, our people, innovation and technology, and performance excellence. We are accelerating the transformation to a circular economy of

polyolefins and expanding our geographical footprint to better serve our customers around the globe. Our operations are augmented by two important joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, headquartered in the UAE); and BaystarTM (with TotalEnergies, based in the US). |



