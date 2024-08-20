AI In Supply Chain Market Research 2024-2031 - Rising Need For Greater Visibility & Transparency Driving Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering, Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, End-use Industry, and Geography - Forecasts to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in chain market is projected to reach $58.55 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 40.4% from 2024 to 2031

This research report provides in-depth analysis of AI in supply chain market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence in supply chain operations and the rising need for greater visibility & transparency in supply chain processes. However, the high procurement and operating costs of AI-based supply chain solutions and the lack of supporting infrastructure restrain the growth of this market.

In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global AI in supply chain market. The large market share of this region is attributed to the rapid pace of digitalization and modernization across industries, the advent of Industry 4.0, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies across various businesses.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the proliferation of advanced supply chain solutions, the rising deployment of AI tools across the region, and efforts by major market players to implement AI technology across various sectors.

Furthermore, the growing demand for AI-based business automation solutions is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, performance issues in integrating data from multiple sources and data security & privacy concerns are major challenges impacting market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud-based supply chain solutions is a prominent trend in the AI in supply chain market.

Based on offering, the global AI in supply chain market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global AI in supply chain market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to advancements in data center capabilities, the growing need for storage hardware due to increasing storage requirements for AI applications, the crucial need for constant connectivity in the supply chain operations, and the emphasis on product development and enhancement by manufacturers.

However, the software segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising focus on product development and the enhancement of supply chain software, and the benefits offered by supply chain software in facilitating supply chain visibility and centralized operations.

Based on technology, the global AI in supply chain market is segmented into machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and robotic process automation. In 2024, the machine learning segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global AI in supply chain market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advancements in data center capabilities, increasing deployment of machine learning solutions and its ability to perform tasks without relying on human input, and the rapid adoption of cloud-based technology across several industries.

However, the robotic process automation segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increased adoption of RPA across various industries and the rising demand for automating business processes to meet heightened customer expectations.

Based on deployment mode, the global AI in supply chain market is segmented into cloud-based deployments and on-premise deployments. In 2024, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global AI in supply chain market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing avenues for cloud-based deployments, the superior flexibility and affordability offered by cloud-based deployments, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by small & medium-sized enterprises.

Moreover, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid development of new security measures for cloud-based deployments is expected to drive this segment's growth in the coming years.

Based on application, the global AI in supply chain market is segmented into demand forecasting, supply chain planning, warehouse management, fleet management, risk management, inventory management, predictive maintenance, real-time supply chain visibility, and other applications. In 2024, the demand forecasting segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global AI in supply chain market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising initiatives to integrate AI capabilities in supply chain solutions, dynamic changes in customer behaviors and expectations, and the rising need to achieve accuracy and resilience in the supply chain.

However, the real-time supply chain visibility segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the rising integration of AI capabilities into supply chains to obtain real-time data on them.

Based on end-use industry, the global AI in supply chain market is segmented into manufacturing, food and beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, retail, building & construction, medical devices & consumables, aerospace & defense, and other end-use industries. In 2024, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global AI in supply chain market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of manufacturing companies, favorable initiatives to integrate artificial capabilities in the supply chain, and the increasing focus on achieving accuracy and resilience in the supply chain among manufacturers.

However, the retail segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the rising integration of AI capabilities in the retail supply chain to forecast inventory and demand and retailers' growing focus on meeting consumer expectations.

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth



Increasing Incorporation of AI in Supply Chain Operations Driving Market Growth

Rising Need for Greater Visibility & Transparency in Supply Chain Processes Driving the Demand for AI-based Solutions

High Procurement & Operating Costs Limiting the Adoption of AI-based Supply Chain Solutions

Lack of Supporting Infrastructure Restricting the Implementation of AI-based Supply Chain Solutions

Growing Demand for AI-Based Business Automation Solutions Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Data Security & Privacy Concerns Impacting the Acceptance of AI-based Supply Chain Solutions Performance Issues in Integrating Data From Multiple Sources Leading To Inaccurate Business Insights

Trends

Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Supply Chain Solutions

Companies Featured



IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

C3.ai Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung SDS CO. Ltd. (South Korea)

Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.)

Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.)

FedEx Corporation (U.S.) Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany)

Scope of the report:

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment, by Offering



Hardware

Processors

Networking

Storage

Software

Services

Deployment & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Consulting Services Connectivity Services

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment, by Technology



Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing Robotic Process Automation

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment, by Deployment Mode



Cloud-based Deployments On-premise Deployments

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment, by Application



Demand Forecasting

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Fleet Management

Inventory Management

Real-time Supply Chain Visibility Other Applications

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment, by End-Use Industry



Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Retail

Building & Construction

Medical Devices & Consumables

Aerospace & Defense Other End-use Industries

AI in Supply Chain Market Assessment, by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa

