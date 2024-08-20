EQS-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PANTAFLIX Subsidiary STORYBOOK STUDIOS Produces First AI-Generated Animated Series with SPACE VETS

20.08.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

PANTAFLIX Subsidiary STORYBOOK STUDIOS Produces First AI-Generated Animated Series with SPACE VETS Munich, August 20, 2024 – STORYBOOK STUDIOS, a 100% subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG, has released the pilot episode of SPACE VETS. The original animated series is powered by artificial intelligence in all areas of production and features a completely unique visual style. The story and universe were created entirely from scratch by the creative team at STORYBOOK STUDIOS, and are not based on pre-existing styles and artists in prompting, unlike other AI-animated productions. This production marks a significant milestone in the development of AI workflows at STORYBOOK STUDIOS, as it has made the production process significantly more efficient, faster, and scalable. The partially automated development and production were completed in just 60 days with a fraction of the typical animation team size. The pilot episode of the kids' series features seven expressive main characters, various environments, spaceships, and props. The storyline revolves around a crew of scientists and veterinarians who rescue and study creatures from all corners of the universe. Each adventure combines excitement and education, blending space adventures with valuable lessons on teamwork and respect for the environment. The translation of SPACE VETS into any language can be almost entirely automated. With its proprietary AI workflow, STORYBOOK STUDIOS can directly serve international markets and make the series accessible to a global audience. Currently, four seasons, each with 26 episodes, are being planned. Dan Maag, Founder of STORYBOOK STUDIOS : "With AI, ideas can be executed not only faster but also far more efficiently. In the future, we'll have the ability to produce multiple formats simultaneously while marketing them internationally. The vision behind this is to create virtually limitless formats that can be automatically continued and expanded." Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG , adds: "With SPACE VETS, we want to show what is possible when human heart and good storytelling meet technology. Our series demonstrates how STORYBOOK STUDIOS creates productions that are internationally competitive." In the long term, STORYBOOK STUDIOS aims to further develop and optimize its proprietary AI technology to produce a wide variety of formats. You can find the pilot episode and the making-of here . For more information and media inquiries, please contact: PANTAFLIX Investor Relations

