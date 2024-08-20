Nordex Group Receives Orders From Akfen Renewable Energy For 102 MW In Türkiye

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders from Akfen for 102 MW in Türkiye

20.08.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 20 August 2024. The Nordex Group has received five orders from Akfen Renewable Energy Inc. for a total of 102 MW in Türkiye. From autumn 2025, the Nordex Group will and install 19 turbines from their Delta4000 series for the extension of five existing wind farms. The orders from one of Türkiye's leading renewable energy production companies also include Premium Service contracts for the turbines over a period of ten years. After expiry, Akfen has the option to extend the service for another five years. The extension of the Hasanoba and Kocalar wind farms in northwestern Türkiye will each comprise five N149/5.X turbines. Akfen has also ordered a total of nine N133/4800 turbines for the wind farms Denizli in western Türkiye, Sarıtepe in the south, and Üçpınar in the northwest of the country.

The Delta4000 series turbines will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights between 83 and 125 metres. "Akfen Renewable Energy choosing to work with us for the first time on five projects to increase the capacity of their existing wind farms is a clear sign of their trust in us. Additionally, there is great technical compatibility between the wind conditions on site and the various turbine types that have been chosen for these projects. It is our advantage of having flexible and high-efficient turbines within our product range that can cater to almost any wind and geographical conditions," says Ender Özatay, Vice President Region Türkiye and Middle East of the Nordex Group". He continous:“It is also pleasing that all rotor blades will be produced in Türkiye. These orders are a testament to our ability to consistently deliver tailored solutions for our customers, building also on our service locations and presence in the country as a market leader." “This contract represents a significant step forward in our mission to contribute to a carbon-neutral world," says Mustafa Kemal Güngör, General Manager of Akfen Renewable Energy. He adds:“We look forward to working closely with Nordex to bring this project to fruition, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the renewable energy industry." About Akfen Renewable Energy Akfen Holding, under the umbrella of Akfen Renewable Energy Inc., which it established in 2007, launched Türkiye's first renewable energy platform that invests in sustainable energy, consisting entirely of local and renewable resources. In 2016, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) became partners in the company, and after the share transfer on January 18, 2023, Akfen Holding became the sole owner of all the company's shares. Akfen Renewable Energy has a balanced portfolio of approximately 700 MW of hydro, wind, and solar power generation, positioned in the regions with the most suitable natural resources for each technology in 18 provinces of Türkiye. The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: ... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail: ...





20.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1970031



End of News EQS News Service