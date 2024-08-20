EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

audius SE converts from bearer shares to registered shares

Conversion in the securities accounts of our from August 22, 2024

New ISIN DE000A40ET13, WKN A40ET1 and abbreviation 3ITN Greater transparency and more direct communication with our shareholders



On June 26, 2024, the Annual General Meeting of audius SE, Weinstadt, resolved under agenda item 7 to convert the no-par value bearer shares into no-par value registered shares and to amend the Articles of Association accordingly. The corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association were entered in the company's commercial register at Stuttgart Local Court under HRB 765363 on July 24, 2024 and thus became effective. The company's share capital of EUR 4,950,000.00 is now divided into 4,950,000 no-par value registered shares, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00.



The last trading day for the bearer shares is August 21, 2024.

Current trading orders that have not yet been executed on August 21, 2024 will expire as a result of the conversion.

From August 22, 2024 (ex date), the shares of audius SE will be traded under the new ISIN DE000A40ET13 as no-par value registered shares of audius SE.



The conversion to registered shares will take place on the evening of August 23, 2024 (record date).

For this purpose, the deposited holdings of no-par value bearer shares of audius SE with the previous ISIN NL0006129074 will be converted at a ratio of 1:1 into no-par value registered shares of audius SE with the new ISIN DE000A40ET13.



As of this date, the shares will have the following new identification numbers :



WKN: A40ET1

ISIN: DE000A40ET13

Symbol: 3ITN



Further information on the conversion to registered shares:



The share capital, which is divided into no-par value registered shares, is evidenced by a global certificate deposited with Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main. The company's shareholders participate in the global certificate deposited with Clearstream Banking AG as co-owners in proportion to their shareholding.



The conversion to registered shares requires that the shares be kept and entered in a share register. Only shareholders or intermediaries entered in the share register are entitled to participate in and exercise voting rights at the Annual General Meeting of audius SE. For entry in the share register, shareholders and intermediaries must provide the company with their name, address and date of birth if they are natural persons, and their name or company name, registered office and business address if they are legal entities or companies with (partial) legal capacity, as well as the number of audius SE shares they hold and - if available - their electronic mail address (e-mail address). The entry in the share register is made by the shareholders' custodian banks. No further action by the shareholders is required.



The legal status of shareholders and intermediaries and their participation in the company remain unchanged, as do the rights associated with their shares. The right of shareholders to sell their shares will also not be restricted.



The conversion is free of charge for shareholders. Thanks to audius SE's more transparent shareholder structure, it offers the advantage of more direct communication with our shareholders and an even stronger focus on the needs and requirements of our investors in the future.



BankM AG, Frankfurt am Main, acts as the settlement agent via Quirin Privatbank AG, Berlin.





About audius

Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the around 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.



