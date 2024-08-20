EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Veganz Mililk® now available in organic food shops

Veganz Mililk® now available in organic food shops Ludwigsfelde, 19 August 2024 - Germany's Food Innovation of the Year comes from the 2D printer and has been delighting tens of thousands of fans for months: the gluten-free organic Mililk® oat barista milk alternative in sheet form from Veganz saves 94% packaging waste and 85% weight compared to products in milk cartons. The sustainable product is now available in organic food shops. The popular innovation is now available from Terra Naturkost under the Veganz Bio Mililk® Oat Barista brand. Five-litre packs with the printed leaves made from gluten-free organic oats (grown in Europe) in barista quality are available here. No lugging, quick and easy preparation, little space required for storage, long shelf life and almost no waste: these are just some of the more than convincing arguments for the sustainable success of this innovation. Mililk® consists of just five natural ingredients, requires no chemicals or preservatives and is always prepared fresh as required, which prevents food waste. Mililk® can not only be used to create mueslis, bowls, shakes, cocktails and, thanks to its barista quality, every conceivable coffee variation, it is also an excellent alternative to cooking cream for cooking and baking. Together with Veganuary Germany, Veganz is answering a wide range of questions about milk on Instagram as part of #PlantMilkWeek. Existing customers and the first Mililk® testers describe the organic Mililk® Oat Barista gluten-free as 'the best alternative on the market' and in a critical tasting test among top chefs and sommeliers, Veganz Mililk® won over the jury of the Superior Taste Award. Now even more customers can experience the quality and flavour of this product in organic food stores.

About Veganz Group AG Veganz (veganz) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based food. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products from breakfast to dinner, which are widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and the sustainable value chain is constantly improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental balance of all its own products with all food products in the German-speaking region and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.

