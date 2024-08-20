(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Formulation Secondary Packaging End-of-line Packaging - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global processing and packaging equipment market is projected to reach $30.8 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2031

This report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presences, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the industry over four years (2021-2024).

The pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is anticipated to grow due to several factors: the escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising demand for generic and biopharmaceutical products, and an increasing geriatric population. Pharmaceutical companies are also facing more stringent regulations and a need for more adaptable manufacturing solutions, coupled with a trend toward outsourcing manufacturing operations. However, the market's expansion may be constrained by the increasing adoption of refurbished equipment.

Additionally, the expansion of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities, growing pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, and the rising adoption of personalized medicines & self-medication are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the changing industry needs due to the constantly evolving pharmaceutical space challenge impeding the market's growth.

Among the types studied in this report, the packaging equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 5.6% during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced primary packaging solutions that preserve the efficacy and stability of formulations. Additionally, there is a rising preference for packaging topical pharmaceutical products in stick packs and flat sachets for ease of transport. Ensuring dosing accuracy and enhancing consumer compliance are also contributing factors to this growth.

An in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market's geographical scenario provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). It covers the major countries in each region.

In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of over 35.9% of the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market. Furthermore, the U.S. is projected to hold the largest share of the North American pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market. Increased healthcare spending on drugs and investment initiatives by various public organizations to propel domestic manufacturing R&D on drugs in the country drive the growth of this market in the U.S.

