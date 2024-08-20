Grand Sunergy Powers China's First Large-Scale Yantai Zhaoyuan 400MW Offshore HJT Solar Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NANJING, China, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Sunergy, a leading company specializing in the R&D, manufacture, and shipment of high-efficiency HJT photovoltaic cells and modules, recently saw the booster station of the CGN Yantai Zhaoyuan 400MW offshore photovoltaic project successfully energized for the first time. This key milestone marks the operational readiness of China's first large-scale, pile-fixed deep-water offshore photovoltaic project, showcasing the company's pivotal role in advancing solar technology.

The construction of China's first large-scale Yantai Zhaoyuan 400MW Offshore HJT Solar Project

The CGN Yantai Zhaoyuan 400MW offshore photovoltaic project is located in the Laizhou Bay area of Zhaoyuan City

Continue Reading

The project is in the Laizhou Bay area in the northern part of Yantai's subordinate county-level city, Zhaoyuan City. It covers a total planned area of approximately 6.44 square kilometers, consisting of 121 photovoltaic sub-arrays. The project's AC-side rated capacity is 400MW, with a designed DC-side installation capacity of 539.3274MW. It exclusively employs Grand Sunergy's Seapower Series 210-132 double-sided, double-glass high-efficiency HJT solar modules.

Due to the harsh marine environment characterized by high humidity, high salt spray, high corrosion, high ultraviolet radiation, lightning surges, low-temperature ice and snow, biological fouling, and thermal shading challenges, offshore photovoltaics differ significantly from onshore photovoltaics. To fully address the complex offshore application environment, Grand Sunergy has conducted targeted technical development and application scenario matching for modules tailored for the unique offshore environment.

The Seapower Series HJT solar modules adopt 210mm large-size HJT cells, double-layer coated glass, UV-resistant encapsulation film, high-resistance water-sealing butyl rubber edge sealing, waterproof/salt spray-resistant junction box, and dust-proof plug/protective cover connectors. These utilize new processes and materials, significantly enhancing the module's resistance to salt spray, corrosion, UV radiation, water vapor, and wind load. This upgrade in weather resistance further strengthens its reliability.

With Grand

Sunergy's offshore solar module solution, the Seapower Series are equipped with an additional glass coating layer, enhancing the glass's weather resistance. Light-conversion films convert short-wavelength ultraviolet light into longer-wavelength blue light, increasing the light utilization rate and eliminating power attenuation caused by strong UV light.

Additionally, the edge sealing employs a butyl rubber edge sealing technology, reducing water permeability by 99.9% compared to industry standards. This effectively prevents water vapor from infiltrating the module interior through the double-layer glass, making it highly suitable for hot and humid coastal environments.

The Yantai Zhaoyuan 400MW offshore solar project has strong demonstrative significance and driving effect in the industry, marking an important step forward for China's offshore solar sector.

For more information, please visit .

Photo -

Photo -

