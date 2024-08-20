Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 2024 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - The Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVACEN Medical

AVACEN Medical Makes the List 5 Straight Years!

- Thomas G. MuehlbauerCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today AVACEN MEDICAL announced that its 3-year revenue growth of 79% qualified it for the 2024 5000 list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.This is the 5th year in a row for AVACEN Medical, a Top-50 health product company, to be listed. Only 6% of those who make the list accomplish the 5-year feat.The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.According to AVACEN Medical, Executive Chairman, Thomas G. Muehlbauer:“I'm very proud our team was able to accomplish this while navigating inflationary pressures, rising interest costs, and hiring challenges from 2020 through 2023. Sales of our innovative medical devices normally require a personal demonstration, which of course was severely impeded during 2021 COVID pandemic. With over 25 million safe treatments, AVACEN devices are a proven alternative for treating pain and aiding wellness.” Muehlbauer described AVACEN devices as:“the only known FDA-cleared, Class II, OTC medical devices on the market today able to provide noninvasive, rapid whole-body treatment, using a single point of contact. It is the ideal drug-free and safe alternative for relief of pain associated with multiple conditions such as arthritis.”About AVACEN Medical ( )AVACEN Medical is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy-to-use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud's, and Lyme Disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Danielle Forsgren, CMO at (888) 428-2236 x 702 or ....About Inc. Media ( )The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

Thomas G Muehlbauer

AVACEN, INC.

+1 619-417-8239

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram