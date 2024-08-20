Campbellsville Nursing And Rehabilitation Center Wins“Best Of Taylor County” Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CNRC residents, Harold Young and Dorothy Henderson proudly holding their "Best of Taylor County" Award alongside the dedicated team of Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Community-Driven Recognition Underscores Commitment to Exceptional Resident Care and Service Excellence

- Abigail Keltner Director of Admissions and MarketingCAMPBELLSVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab is proud to announce that it has been named the Best Nursing, Retirement, and Rehab Facility in Taylor County by the readers of the Central Kentucky News-Journal. This prestigious honor was awarded as part of the annual“Best of Taylor County” awards, which recognize outstanding businesses and services in the community.The Readers' Choice Award highlights Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab's exceptional dedication to the well-being of its residents. The facility was selected by the community as the top choice among other facilities in Taylor County, underscoring its reputation for providing a supportive and nurturing environment, high-quality medical care, and personalized services.Abigail Keltner, Director of Marketing and Admissions at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.“Winning this award reassures families that their loved ones are in capable, caring hands,” Keltner said.“It reinforces our mission to enhance the quality of life for all our residents. This accolade not only honors our past achievements but also motivates us to maintain and exceed the standards we have set, ensuring ongoing excellence in our care and services.”The“Best of Taylor County” award serves as a testament to the facility's commitment to excellence and its role as a trusted provider of nursing, retirement, and rehabilitation services in the community. Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab is dedicated to continuing its tradition of exceptional care and looks forward to serving the residents of Taylor County for years to come.For more information, please contact:Abigail KeltnerDirector of Marketing and AdmissionsCampbellsville Nursing and Rehab270-465-3506...About Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab:Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab is a premier facility offering comprehensive nursing, retirement, and rehabilitation services in Taylor County, Kentucky. With a focus on personalized care and a commitment to excellence, the facility provides a nurturing environment where residents can thrive physically, emotionally, and socially.This press release is designed to have a positive impact by highlighting the achievements and commitment of Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab, reassuring the community of its continued dedication to high-quality care.

