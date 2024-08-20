Fenkell Automotive Services Enhances Customer Experience With Comprehensive Auto Care Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUBURN HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fenkell Automotive Services , a trusted name in automotive repair and maintenance in Auburn Hills, proudly announces the expansion of their service offerings to better meet the needs of their growing customer base.Renowned for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Fenkell Automotive now provides an even broader range of auto care solutions.*Expanded Service Portfolio*Fenkell Automotive's expanded services include advanced engine diagnostics, electronic repairs, and comprehensive truck and trailer maintenance.These new additions complement their existing services, such as oil changes, tire alignment, and brake repairs, ensuring customers receive top-notch care for all their automotive needs.*State-of-the-Art Facility*Equipped with the latest technology and tools, Fenkell Automotive's state-of-the-art facility is designed to handle complex repairs and routine maintenance with precision and efficiency.Their experienced team of certified technicians is dedicated to providing reliable service that exceeds customer expectations.*Customer-Centric Approach*"At Fenkell Automotive, we believe in transparency and quality communication with our clients,” said [Brian Taranto], [General Manager].“Our goal is to build long-term relationships with our customers by delivering dependable and affordable automotive solutions.”*Community Commitment*Fenkell Automotive is deeply rooted in the Auburn Hills community, offering convenient services such as free shuttles, a 24-hour drop & Pickup box, and financing options. The company is committed to supporting local initiatives and providing a trusted resource for vehicle owners in the area.*About Fenkell Automotive Services*Located at 2670 Auburn Ct, Auburn Hills, MI, Fenkell Automotive Services is dedicated to delivering exceptional auto repair and maintenance services.Their team's expertise in handling a wide range of automotive issues ensures that every vehicle receives the best possible care.For more information, visit Fenkell Automotive Services or call (248) 276-6450.

