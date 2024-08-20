TONY ROBBINS AND DAN HOLTZ HOST GRAND OPENING OF REGENERATIVE HEALTH SYSTEM CENTER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Regenerative System Grand Opening in Boca Park on August 22, 5 PM - 9 PM

FEATURING THE FIRST AND ONLY 48-UNIT ENHANCEMENT SYSTEM (EESYSTEM) IN LAS VEGAS!

- Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, EESystem InventorLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Regenerative Health System Center announces its official Grand Opening on August 22, featuring the first and only state-of-the-art 48-Unit Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) in Las Vegas, one of only six 48-Unit centers worldwide. The center is located in Summerlin, Las Vegas, nestled within minutes of The Strip and the majestic backdrop of Red Rock Canyon in Boca Park.Lifelong health and wellness enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and Co-owners Tony Robbins and Dan Holtz have joined forces in their passionate pursuit to bring a revolutionary next-generation light therapy to Nevada so people can experience EESystem's“Bio-scalar waves” healing technology firsthand. The EESystem promotes cellular relaxation, rejuvenation, and vitality for optimal health.The Grand Opening celebration starts at 5:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. at the center located at 740 S Rampart Blvd, Suite #4, and kicks off with a ribbon-cutting led by the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce. The star-studded lineup of celebrities and special guests include EESystem Inventor Dr. Sandra Rose Micheal, Actor Dean Cain, the original“Cat Girl” Dr. Sharyn Wynters, Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay, SG Anon, and surprise guests. Raffle drawings for special savings on membership plans and services for New Members run through August 24. Hors d'oeuvres, wine & refreshments will be served. Music by DJ Michael Scalar sets the vibe.“It's very exciting for me to bring the EESystem to Las Vegas. I had severe chronic shoulder pain for years and it disappeared after a series of six-hour EESystem sessions. It changed my life! I knew then that I had something that could give me quality of life,” says Co-owner Dan Holtz, co-founder of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, a top anti-aging and medical spa with locations across the country.Co-owner Tony Robbins is also an advocate for the revolutionary healing technology of the EESystem, which he had installed in his home.“The quality of your life is the quality of the life in your cells. It's all bio-electrical energy that makes us alive; if we can enhance that, why wouldn't you,” he says in a recent interview with Jason Shurka of Unifyd Healing , a global initiative to heal the world working in direct collaboration with the EESystem for the betterment of humanity.The Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) is a light therapy that blends science and an integrative health approach through bio-active life-enhancing energy fields, including scalar wave frequencies, which promote overall wellness and healing. The EESystem acts as a charger for your body, replenishing your energy reserves and optimizing your biological functions. It has been installed throughout the U.S. and globally. More information at .Dr. Sandra Rose Michael is the inventor of the EESystem, and a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, Ph.D., Researcher, and Professor of Applied Integrative Biophysics. With a comprehensive background in natural healthcare and a passion for innovative solutions, Dr. Michael has dedicated her career to developing technologies that support health and vitality. Her invention earned her numerous awards and global recognition.Tony Robbins is a globally recognized figure in personal development and empowerment. His lifelong dedication to helping individuals achieve their full potential and unwavering commitment to personal growth and transformation have inspired people from all walks of life. As a Biohacker himself, Robbins incorporates innovative health solutions and technologies into his routines. His passion for the EESystem is well-documented online, where he shares his experiences and insights into the transformative power of this revolutionary technology.Dan Holtz is a renowned figure in the world of regenerative therapies, with a lifelong passion for helping others achieve optimal health and well-being. His journey into the realm of wellness began with a deep-rooted commitment to understanding the body's innate ability to heal and regenerate. He has earned a reputation as the go-to wellness guru for the stars.The Regenerative Health System located in the heartbeat of Las Vegas, is a 3,000 sq. ft. facility featuring the first and only 48-Unit EESystem in Nevada. The EESystem combines body, mind, spirit, and science to help the body achieve optimal health and peak performance to reach a higher state of health and consciousness. The center is part of the UNIFYD Healing global network in direct collaboration with the EESystem. More information at .

Tony Robbins and Dan Holtz Explore Cutting-Edge Wellness EESystem Light Therapy Now at Boca Park, Las Vegas