Imaginehealth And Bartley Clinic Forge Strategic Partnership To Expand Longevity Medicine Access Across Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ImagineHealth , a leading German-run facilitation company based in Bangkok, Thailand, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Bartley Clinic , a renowned Longevity Clinic in Singapore. This collaboration aims to provide Singaporean clients seamless access to Thailand's advanced longevity and regenerative options, potentially enhancing their beauty, health, and lifespan through a holistic approach.

Bartley Clinic, under the leadership of Dr. Hishamuddin Badaruddin, has built a strong reputation for its focus on preventive medicine, health screening, lifestyle medicine, and modern longevity science. Its mission is to optimize health and extend disease-free years.

The partnership was formalized after Dr. Hishamuddin Badaruddin accepted ImagineHealth's invitation to visit Bangkok for a benchmarking visit. Dr. Badaruddin explored ImagineHealth's offerings during this visit and met with local strategic partners to establish this pivotal collaboration.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bartley Clinic to connect Thailand's leading longevity laboratories with Singaporeans concerned about aging and chronic diseases," said Henning Kalwa, CEO of ImagineHealth. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to establish ImagineHealth as the leading longevity facilitator in the region."

Dr. Hishamuddin Badaruddin, founder and medical director of Bartley Clinic, added, "Singaporeans already travel abroad for certain interventions. With this partnership, it becomes seamless, safe, and more affordable. Our collaboration with ImagineHealth will allow our clients to access longevity medicine in Thailand with the confidence that Thailand's leading experts treat them.”

The partnership between ImagineHealth and Bartley Clinic will enable longevity enthusiasts in Singapore to benefit from Bartley Clinic's comprehensive longevity assessment programs, which are seamlessly integrated with ImagineHealth's facilitation services in Thailand. This collaboration ensures that clients receive a holistic and personalized approach to their health, optimizing their health and lifespan.

By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, this partnership will empower clients to take proactive steps toward healthier, longer lives. ImagineHealth and Bartley Clinic are committed to making the journey toward optimal well-being seamless and practical.



About ImagineHealth

ImagineHealth is a German-run, Bangkok-based health facilitation company specializing in Longevity and Regenerative medicine. Dedicated to enhancing overall well-being, reversing aging, extending beauty span, and improving quality of life, ImagineHealth connects clients with innovative treatments and experts in Thailand, ensuring they receive the best care.

About Bartley Clinic

Bartley Clinic is a Longevity Clinic in Singapore with a strong focus on preventive medicine, health screening, lifestyle medicine, and the science of longevity. Committed to optimizing health span and enhancing lifespan, Bartley Clinic offers personalized health assessments and programs designed to help clients achieve and maintain optimal health.

Suchanya Chotputtikul

ImagineHealth Co., Ltd.

+66 62 269 9922

