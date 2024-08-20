Rahul Gandhi To Meet Family Of Dalit Youth Shot Dead In Nasirabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Raebareli, Aug 20 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit his parliamentary constituency Raebareli, on Tuesday.

During this one-day visit, he will meet the family of a Dalit youth Arjun Pasi, who was shot dead nine days ago in Pichhwaria Village, located in Nasirabad.

The District President of the Congress, Pankaj Tripathi, mentioned that the LoP will head straight to Pichhwaria after arriving in Raebareli and meet Arjun Pasi's family.

The Dalit youth was shot dead a few days after he had an altercation with an upper caste youth Vishal Singh.

The local community is upset because the main suspect in the murder has not yet been arrested.

However, the police have registered an FIR based on the family's complaint and have arrested five suspects.

LoP Gandhi will meet the grieving family, who have protested several times seeking justice for their son.

The Congress MP's visit is expected to stir up political tensions in Raebareli.

Political experts say that Arjun's murder has turned into a conflict between the upper castes and Dalits.

Bhim Army chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad had earlier demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victim's family.

On August 18, a Congress delegation led by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma visited Arjun Pasi's home.

The Congress MP condoled the grieving family of the youth and gathered details about the incident.

Kishori Lal Sharma later briefed LoP Rahul Gandhi about the visit.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav sent an 11-member delegation led by Mohanlalganj MP RK Chaudhary to Arjun Pasi's home.

Chandrashekhar Azad also sent his delegation to meet the bereaved family and his team facilitated a video call between them and the leader.

This is Rahul Gandhi's third visit to his parliamentary constituency since being elected as MP from Raebareli.

He previously visited Raebareli on June 11 with his family to express his gratitude and again on July 9 to meet the parents of Captain Anshuman Singh, who was honoured with the Kirti Chakra, and to inspect the facilities at AIIMS.