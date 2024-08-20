Ministry Of Municipality Holds Training Session On Farms Preparation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Municipality, in collaboration with Hassad Food Company, held a training session on preparing farms for planting, soil sterilisation and cleaning of farms before planting, as well as operational planning for farms, in the presence of 31 agricultural engineers and managers.

The session identified the steps of farm operational planning and its implementation, the significance of operational planning in improving productivity and quality, in addition to promoting an overall understanding of the importance of preparing farms, as well as techniques of cleaning and sterilisation before planting.

Upon the conclusion of the session, the participants presented some suggestions, chiefly increasing the number of professional training sessions, identifying challenges encountered in summer planting and holding applied workshops to increase farmers' awareness and nurture their discussions and experiences.

Such training sessions are held within the framework of partnership between the Ministry, represented by the Agriculture Affairs Department, and Hassad with the aim of optimising agricultural services afforded to farm owners, providing agricultural extension services to adopt good practices and elevate the domestic product quality, in addition to achieving production efficiency and surging farm owners' economic outputs.