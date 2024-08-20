AMUAAQ Holds Blood Donation Camp On Independence Day Of India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: While many celebrated India's 78th Independence Day in unique ways, Aligarh Muslim University Alumni Association Qatar (AMUAAQ ) marked the occasion by organising a blood donation camp at Qatar National Blood Donation Centre on August 15, 2024.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the spirit of sacrifice by encouraging blood donation. The blood donation drive conducted in association with Qatar National Blood Donation Centre and supported by Integral Alumni Lucknow and Area 19 Clubs (AMUAQ Toastmasters and Royal Toastmasters.)

Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul graced the occasion as a chief guest. He praised the initiative on the Independence Day and emphasized its importance. The Ambassador appreciated the team to keep up the good work and encouraged the donors for noble gesture towards the humanity. He praised the initiative of AMUAAQ and donors and emphasized its importance. A special discussion on the importance and Benefits of Blood Donation briefed to Volunteers and donors.

President AMU Alumni Association Qatar and Area 19 Toastmaster Director, Dr Nadeem Jilani outlined various benefits of regular blood donation for the donors including reduced risk of heart diseases, hypertension and Cancer. He said blood donation is a priceless gift straight from the heart from one human being to another.

Chairman of AMUAAQ Jawed Ahmad applauded the service to humanity by members, donors and supported organisation. This year's theme is“20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!” This theme aims to honour blood donors and recognize their life-saving contributions over the years. He ended his discussion with slogan 'One step blood donation, your humanity is recognized'. Ahmad also thanked the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre for their full support to do this blood donation drive on this special occasion.

Dr. Sufia mentioned that the aim is to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and of the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.

Vice-President of AMUAAQ Dr. Ashna Nusrat briefed the World Blood Donor Day and emphasised the need to donate blood as it can save lives. She mentioned that Man with The Golden Arm' Donates Blood That Has Saved approximately 2 million Babies. James Harrison was recognized in 2003 with the Guinness World Record for the most blood donated by one person.

The programne was coordinated by Farrukh Ali Farooqi and Mamnoon Ahmed Bangash supported by Dr. Mohammed Nayeem, Faisal Abdullah, Syed Shahabuddin, Imamuddin Ahmad, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Irfan Ahmad. Registration Desk headed by Saima Rafat and supported by Ahmed, Jilani, Amaan, Alhena and Almas.

Deepak Talreja, Sushant Savarkar, Khwaja Nizam Ahmad, Ms. Nilambari, Majid Ali, Mohamed Alvi, Mohd Irfan, Nitin, Mahjabeen, Arshad Perwez, Poonam and other community leaders also graced the occasion.

At the end AMUAAQ extended their heartfelt gratitude to all the blood donors, supporters, and volunteers who contributed to the event's success. As a token of appreciation, all supported organizations & School Volunteers were presented with the certificates by the AMUAAQ.