Al Jazeera Digital Honoured With Four Edward R Murrow Awards For Gaza War Coverage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Jazeera Digital has been honoured with four prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) of America, recognising its extensive and in-depth coverage of Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

In a testament to its unparalleled coverage and committed journalism, the Al Jazeera English website (Aljazeera) has been conferred three awards. These accolades include recognition for Breaking News Coverage with its timely reporting of Israel's War on Gaza, as well as dual honours for its Digital documentary film“One Day in Gaza - Close Up” in the category of Excellence in Video and Hard News. The film is a compilation of videos by 10 people in Gaza asked to record moments throughout their day, helping viewers understand the incredible hardships and constant danger faced by everyday Palestinians in the strip.

Additionally, AJ+ English has been awarded in the News Series category for“It's Bisan from Gaza.” This gripping series provides a daily eyewitness account of the horrific devastation and human toll resulting from the Israeli bombardments, bringing our global audience closer to the ground realities faced by the people of Gaza over past ten months.

Soraya Salam, Manager of the Al Jazeera English website, expressed her gratitude on this significant achievement, stating,“I am deeply proud of how hard our teams have worked to deliver accurate coverage of the war on Gaza and shift the global conversation around one of the most devastating conflicts of the modern century. This would not be possible without the bravery of our reporters on the ground, and the more than 160 fellow journalists who have been killed by Israeli forces while simply doing their jobs.”

Reflecting on the recognition for AJ+'s news series, Moeed Ahmed, Manager of AJ+ English, remarked,“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to professional journalism. Despite constant threats and attempts to silence our journalists, we remain dedicated to telling the stories that matter and shedding light on the human cost of war. I am immensely proud of our journalists for their professionalism and resilience, especially given the extreme challenges on the front lines in Gaza.”

The RTDNA - Edward R. Murrow Award ceremony will take place in New York on October 14, 2024, celebrating these and other notable winners. This year's distinguished list of awardees includes eminent media houses such as ABC, CNN, CBC, PBS, and NBC, among others.

The RTDNA, the world's largest professional organisation devoted solely to broadcast and digital journalism, was founded in 1946. Its mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism. By upholding the First Amendment rights of electronic journalists, honouring outstanding work through the Edward R. Murrow Awards, and offering training to uphold ethical standards, newsroom leadership, and industry innovation, RTDNA continues to be a pillar of the journalism community.